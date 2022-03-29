Summerville woman, 32, charged with forgery, falsifying tax documents
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Revenue announces the arrest of a Summerville woman for allegedly forging and furnishing a tax document.
SCDOR agents arrested Aja Raniesha Simone Prioleau (32), of Summerville, after she allegedly sent a foraged certificate of pardon from the State Department of Probation, Pardon and Parole Services to the agency.
Prioleau sent the false document in May 2021 for a license to serve alcohol during an event, SCDOR said.
Prioleau’s false tax document charge carries a maximum sentence of up to one year in prison and a possible $5,000 fine. The forgery charge carries a fine at the court’s discretion and/or three years in prison.
She is currently held at the Lexington County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.
