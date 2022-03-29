ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Hardcore Saab Fans Love Drive My Car, Too

GQMagazine
GQMagazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When Drive My Car director Ryusuke Hamaguchi won the Oscar for best foreign language film on Sunday night, he mentioned the titular car, a candy apple red Saab 900, in his acceptance speech. “Which was really exciting,” Sanford Bogage, the president of the Saab Club of North America, told...

www.gq.com

Comments / 0

GQMagazine
GQMagazine

4K+

Followers

4K+

Posts

538K+

Views

Related
Decider.com

‘Drive My Car’ Ending, Explained

Japanese drama Drive My Car has been nominated for four Oscars this year, including Best Film, Best Director for Ryusuke Hamaguche, Best International Feature, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film, adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story “Drive My Car,” stars Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yusuke Kafuku, a theater director grieving the loss of his child and wife. When Yusuke arrives at a theater festival in Hiroshima to direct a production of Uncle Vanya, he’s given a driver to transport him wherever he needs to go, the result of him having glaucoma as well as a DUI conviction. Reluctant to accept this service, he eventually forms a bond with the woman, Misaki (Toko Miura), who chauffeurs him around the city in a red Saab.
MOVIES
La Crosse Tribune

Love Your Daily Drive With Our Top Car Technology

The following article is an associate of Okanjo, an affiliate marketing agency that helps us monetize our content. Products sold through the links in the article allow us to receive compensation and keep producing great content. As technology continues to evolve, staying comfortable and safe in your vehicle has never...
TECHNOLOGY
UPI News

Leopard wanders into Mercedes-Benz plant in India

March 21 (UPI) -- A Mercedes-Benz plant in India was evacuated and wildlife officials were called in when a leopard wandered into the production facility. Police and Junnar forest officers responded Monday when the leopard was spotted at the Mercedes-Benz plant in the Chakan MIDC area, near Pune. "We had...
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
State
Massachusetts State
GQMagazine

Palace and Mercedes-AMG’s Latest Collaboration Is for Legends

You’d never guess, Palace founder Lev Tanju says, but he’s actually a very safe and courteous driver. He “listens to music really, really, really loud,” he says before emphasizing, “like super loud” but he always keeps the windows rolled up to keep the noise contained. He always minds the speed limit and “if the light's amber, I'm not trying to go through it,” he reports in his charming Britishism. You’d never suspect Tanju is so careful because everything else he does with his skatewear label Palace is brash and bold. A 2020 collaboration with cycling brand Rapha yielded duck-shaped helmets and kits made for soccer club Juventus were dialed into a radioactive green. Now, with a new collaboration with Mercedes-AMG, Tanju and Palace are once again driving 100 miles, er, kilometers per hour down Lairy Street.
BUSINESS
GQMagazine

Sport Watches Rule the World—So Patek Philippe Is Dropping Them for 2022

The Nautilus 5711 dominated 2021 for Patek Philippe. The brand started the year with an announcement it was putting the beloved model out to pasture before taking it on a retirement tour that would make Dwyane Wade blush, releasing several models including one with a Tiffany-blue dial that immediately sold for $6.5 million at auction. This year, Patek has definitively moved on. The new releases presented at the Watches & Wonders convention in Geneva, Switzerland, where many watchmakers debut their slate of 2022 novelties, doesn’t include a single sport watch. Patek knows there are plenty of other ways to show off.
APPAREL
yankodesign.com

Gravity Jet Suit will turn paramedics into superheroes like Iron Man

It might not be the most convenient way to fly, nor is it the prettiest, but it could very well be the difference between life or death for a stranded patient. Almost all of us have had fantasies of flying like a superhero, often unaided by external objects like a jetpack or a broomstick. Reality is less fantastical, of course, and we’ll be relying on some rather unwieldy machines if we ever want to get from point A to point B by our lonesome selves. That might not match our flights of fancy, no pun intended, but for a certain class of use cases, even something that looks like Tony Stark’s primitive prototypes will be acceptable as long as they work, especially if they will help save lives.
ELECTRONICS
GQMagazine

Omega and Swatch Just Collaborated on the Most Colorful Speedmasters Ever

Omega and Swatch know that collaborations are a surefire way to turn heads. Louis Vuitton teaming up with Supreme broke hypebeast brains. Gucci and North Face caused hysteria. In the last week, we saw both Mercedes-Benz x A$AP Rocky's AWGE and Mercedes-AMG x Palace steal spotlights. Even in the watch world, we've seen the Patek Philippe x Tiffany's insanity, plus no-brainer pairings: TAG Heuer x Porsche, Breitling x Triumph, Girard Perregaux x Aston Martin. They all act as one of two things: either an extension of something you already have (an Aston Martin), or an entry point to something you aspire to have (a Porsche) but can’t afford. Some collaborations get labelled as gimmicky, some just quietly go about their way and work.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Haruki Murakami
GQMagazine

Rolex’s Biggest Release of 2022 Is…

While the Watches & Wonders trade show in Geneva brings an avalanche of new pieces from nearly every watchmaker on the planet, none are quite as eagerly anticipated as the Crown’s. This is despite the fact that Rolex moves at a glacial pace, tweaking sizes or swapping out bracelets and occasionally resurfacing old models. But this year, Rolex took a slightly bigger swing. Here's the big news from the brand at the biggest watch show on earth.
BUSINESS
GQMagazine

Cartier Is Bringing Back One of Its Rarest Tanks

Since introducing its instant-classic Tank in 1917, Cartier has released countless iterations of the watch. There is the long elegant Cintrée, the digital Guichet, the case-flipping Basculante, and the tilted Asymétrique. All of these have pockets of admirers. But few Tanks have the heart of Cartier loyalists like the Chinoise, defined by the muscular horizontal bars at the case’s top and bottom. The Tank Chinoise first appeared in 1922 but hasn’t been produced since 2004, making it one of the rarest models. Today, Cartier announced it is bringing the watch back among a handful of other new pieces. The bounty of new releases comes on the first day of Watches & Wonders, the preeminent watch tradeshow where a majority of brands announce their slate of new releases for the year.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Hardcore#Candy Apple Red#Driving#Swedish#Saab Club#Saabs
TechSpot

Wolverine's limited-edition Master Chief boots are for hardcore Halo fans

What just happened? Developer 343 Industries has partnered with footwear manufacturer Wolverine on a limited-edition boot inspired by Halo's iconic protagonist. As the story goes, fans were quick to point out that Wolverine's Hellcat boot looked like something straight out of Halo when it debuted in August 2020. Rather than brush it off, Wolverine reached out to 343 Industries to make something that Halo fans can truly call their own.
VIDEO GAMES
RideApart

Watch This Guy Bring Kaneda's Bike From Akira To Life As A Custom Build

What do motorcycle riders and customizers have in common with a Japanese folk tradition? In the case of the YouTube channel Teru Teru Boys, it’s that they would clearly prefer good weather, if you please. The motorcycle DIY and custom channel’s name is derived from a Japanese charm for good weather, which you can also see in its logo, which pops up during some video transitions.
BICYCLES
GQMagazine

GQMagazine

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Look Sharp. Live Smart.

 http://gq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy