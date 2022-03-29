Hardcore Saab Fans Love Drive My Car, Too

Japanese drama Drive My Car has been nominated for four Oscars this year, including Best Film, Best Director for Ryusuke Hamaguche, Best International Feature, and Best Adapted Screenplay. The film, adapted from Haruki Murakami’s short story “Drive My Car,” stars Hidetoshi Nishijima as Yusuke Kafuku, a theater director grieving the loss of his child and wife. When Yusuke arrives at a theater festival in Hiroshima to direct a production of Uncle Vanya, he’s given a driver to transport him wherever he needs to go, the result of him having glaucoma as well as a DUI conviction. Reluctant to accept this service, he eventually forms a bond with the woman, Misaki (Toko Miura), who chauffeurs him around the city in a red Saab.
Comments / 0