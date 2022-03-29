ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott County, IA

Pet of the Week | Texas Pete

ourquadcities.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time for our Pet of the Week! Texas...

www.ourquadcities.com

Comments / 0

Related
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Scott County, IA
Local
Iowa Pets & Animals
Local
Iowa Lifestyle
KARE

Top 10 puppy names for 2022

A pivotal time at the start of being a pet parent is when you name the newest addition to your family. Ahead of National Puppy Day on March 23, the national dog care services company, Camp Bow Wow, released the top ten names of puppies for 2022. The business surveyed...
PETS
The Independent

Virginian man bitten by deadly snake he kept as a pet

A man in Virginia was bitten by his deadly venomous pet snake, prompting state police to rush an antivenom to a nearby hospital. Police helped to deliver the antivenom from the Virginia Aquarium & Marine Science Centre in Virginia Beach to Richmond's VCU Health, according to The Associated Press. The man, who has not been named, was rushed to the hospital on 26 March after his pet African Pit Viper, also called a Gaboon viper, bit him. The snake is one of the most venomous in the world, and the largest viper on the planet. The animal is native...
PUBLIC SAFETY
My 1053 WJLT

Kentucky Dog Gets Goosed By Family Cat and It’s Hilarious [WATCH]

For twelve years, our first two pets, Ruby and Bob, have been best friends. We were worried when we found our cat, Bob, at the creek, about whether or not our dog, Ruby, would get along with her. Ruby, typically, wasn't fond of any other female animals. She is an Alpha female and wants no other female in the yard. But, it turns out that Bob was an exception.
ANIMALS
KXAN

Best dog crate

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. When it comes to training, a dog crate can be an indispensable tool. Dogs are den animals that require safe spaces to retreat, and a crate provides this for them. The best dog crates are comfortable and secure for your pet at every stage of their training journey.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
KGUN 9

American Kennel Club releases list of most popular dogs

The Labrador Retriever is the most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club (AKC). This is the 31st time the Labrador has topped the AKC's list of most popular dogs. "The Lab’s temperament and versatility are just two of the traits that contribute to its...
PETS
Awesome 92.3

11 Photos of Your Dogs and 1Cute Cat Photo

Wednesday, March 23, was National Puppy Day, and I asked you to show us a photo of your fur baby, puppy or not on our Facebook page. A big thank you to those who submitted a photo of their cute fur baby. If you haven't thought about getting a pet for yourself or your family there are some benefits to pet ownership you should know about.
SEDALIA, MO
Countrymom

National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
WSLS

Local veterinarians raising money to help a good dog get a second chance

Local veterinarians are working to give a good dog a second chance of life. Louise is a Goldendoodle that was born with knee issues that needs expensive surgery to correct. She was given to Vinton Veterinary hospital because her owners could not take care of her, so veterinarians there stepped in to help.
PETS
Shreveport Magazine

Lovely dog, who was abandoned at animal shelter because he humped another male dog and the owners thought the pooch was gay, has been adopted by “a loving gay family”

The animal shelter said the dog was abandoned by his owners after they described him as being “gay”. His owners left the pooch at the rehoming shelter after he reportedly ‘humped’ another male dog. The dog is described as weighing around 50 pounds or 23 kg and likes being around people. The animal shelter posted on Facebook Tuesday that the lovely dog had found new family to love him for who he is.
PETS
TODAY.com

It's National Puppy Day! Celebrate your furry friend with these 18 products

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
PET SERVICES
GreenMatters

National Puppy Day: 10 Things to Know Before Adopting Your Fur-Ever Friend

March 23 marks one of the most important holidays of the year: National Puppy Day. The dog-loving holiday is observed by both pet parents, aspiring dog parents, and canine enthusiasts worldwide. But if you haven't already been blessed with a fur baby of your own to celebrate with, I've written a guide listing everything you need to know before adopting a puppy, based on my experience as someone who adopted a rambunctious COVID puppy, back in 2021.
PETS
KCTV 5

Pet of the Day: Cheyanne

Cheyanne is a beautiful Shepherd mix who was born in May of 2020. There isn’t much “shy” about Cheyanne. She is about as friendly as they come!. She loves to jump up for hugs and kisses, and loves being around people. She may accidentally knock a small child down, but it would be just that: an accident.
PETS
Reader's Digest

Why Do Cats Wag Their Tails?

Cats are mysterious creatures who often leave their owners asking questions about their curious behaviors: Why do cats knead you during snuggle time on the couch? Why do cats rub against you? And why do cats wag their tails?. Experts say that when your favorite feline’s tail starts moving, there’s...
ANIMALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy