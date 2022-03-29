ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Suspect arrested in Franklinton arsons

By Joe Clark
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPr3p_0etBgST900

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus firefighters say a suspect in a string of arsons has been arrested.

According to the Columbus Division of Fire, on March 23, investigators arrested Leroy Stafford and charged him with three counts of aggravated arson after he admitted to starting three fires at vacant properties in the Franklinton area.

Police: Man admits to Bexley murder

Investigators say Stafford, 27, admitted to starting a fire at 827 Bellows Avenue, after the landlord removed several homeless people who were squatting inside, as well as a fire on Dec. 25, 2021, at a home located at 871 Bellows Avenue, and another fire at 904 Sullivant Avenue on Jan. 20, 2022.

Firefighters began investigating after a string of fires at vacant properties starting in September 2021.

According to firefighters, Stafford also admitted to setting two additional fires in vacant homes in the same neighborhood when he was a juvenile, but he refused to give specifics of the address or dates.

The vacant homes that have been set on fire in the Franklinton area include:

  • 827 Bellows Avenue 9/30/2021
  • 871 Bellows Avenue 12/25/2021
  • 904 Sullivant Avenue 1/20/2022
  • 899 Sullivant Avenue 2/21/2022
  • 286 Hawkes Avenue 3/03/2022
  • 902 Sullivant Avenue 3/13/2022

Other charges against Stafford could be filed at a later date, according to firefighters.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 1

NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus

19K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

3M+

Views

Related
WTRF- 7News

Ohio daycare worker allegedly violently pulls out toddlers hair

An Ohio woman was allegedly caught on camera at work pulling a toddler’s hair.  Police are accusing  Kristian Hemmitt of pulling a 1-year-olds hair, carrying the toddler by the hair, and throwing her on the ground. The hair pull was so violent that Hemmitt that the hair came out of the toddler’s head and Hemmitt […]
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman opens fire on tow truck repossessing her vehicle

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) 21-year-old, Kaley Morgan is charged with felony assault after firing a gun at a tow truck while her car was being repossessed. According to abc6 news, Police received a report about a person with a gun on Tuesday night around 11 p.m. Police arrived and found a tow truck repossessing a 2011 […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Bexley, OH
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Bexley, OH
Crime & Safety
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify woman killed in north Columbus bar shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The woman who died after a shooting outside a north Columbus bar earlier this month has been identified. Columbus police said Laurance Ball, 36, died from her injuries the night of the March 11 shooting. An arrest warrant has been filed for Wayne Carvel Anthony Lee Coffman, 34, in connection with […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Butler sheriff: Man arrested with drugs, pickle

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A man was arrested Sunday after the Butler County Sheriff’s Office said marijuana was found inside the vehicle during a traffic stop. Antonio Stanley, 31, of Cincinnati, was arrested and charged with trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, both fifth-degree felonies, the sheriff’s office said. At approximately 1:30 p.m., […]
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two Ohio puppies cling to each other after being rescued

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) The Youngstown Police Department received a call from two concerned citizens after seeing three dogs, a mom and two puppies, hidden away in a small fenced-in area covered with a blue tarp, reported WLWT. Police officers called the Animal Charity of Ohio who sent an agent to the scene where they found […]
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsons#Murder#Squatting#Police#Wcmh
WTRF- 7News

Ohio woman reportedly dragged pit bull by chain

An Ohio woman is currently in county jail on animal cruelty charges. Chaquana Morgan is currently in the Trumbull County jail after a police officer allegedly saw her dragging a pit bull puppy held by a chain according to WFMJ. The President of Healthy Hearts and Paws animal welfare project, Jason Cooke, says the dog was […]
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police: Man stole five cartons of cigarettes at Walgreens

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Police are investigating a theft in west Columbus where they say a man stole cigarettes at a Walgreens. According to CPD, the incident took place on March 10 at 5:00pm when the suspect went behind the front counter at a Walgreens on the 2700 block of W. Broad St. Police […]
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Homeless
NBC4 Columbus

“Crime of the Week”: February homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Central Ohio Crime Stoppers are looking for more information in a homicide investigation for its “Crime of the Week.” The homicide took place on Feb. 5 in the 710 block of Gilbert Street in Columbus. Police say officers were sent to that location at 8:05 p.m. and found the victim, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Two killed in crash that closed I-76

State Troopers are investigating a fatal crash that closed westbound Interstate 76 in Portage County for three-and-a-half hours early Friday. According to the Patrol, shortly before 2:30 a.m., the driver of a tractor-trailer struck two people in the road as he was changing lanes to avoid a burning car on the side of the road.
PORTAGE COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

19K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy