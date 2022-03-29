ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elko, NV

Elko man gets prison for battery

By ELKO DAILY
Elko Daily Free Press
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleELKO – An Elko man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after striking a man in the head with a walking stick last summer. Police were called on the evening of July 26 to the residence of Robert L. Young, 33,...

elkodaily.com

Public Safety
