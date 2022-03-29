ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

Reports: Tiger Woods playing practice round at Augusta

Field Level Media
Field Level Media
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LEGng_0etBgJlq00

Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta National Golf Club on Tuesday to play a practice round, multiple outlets reported.

Woods, who hasn’t played an official tournament since his February 2021 car crash, is said to be gauging whether he is fit enough to compete in the Masters next week.

Numerous internet sleuths tracked the five-time Masters champion’s private jet from an airport near his home in Florida to Augusta, and a source told Sports Illustrated that Woods was golfing with his son, Charlie.

Last week, Woods’ name appeared in the field for the April 7-10 Masters on the golf tournament’s official website.

Woods, 46, hasn’t played a round on the PGA Tour since the coronavirus-delayed 2020 Masters, which was played in November of that year.

The 15-time major champion underwent multiple surgeries on his right leg following a single-car accident near Los Angeles on Feb. 23, 2021.

No Stated Timetable

Woods has said that he intends to return to the PGA Tour, however he has declined to provide a specific timetable.

“You’ll see me on the PGA Tour, I just don’t know when,” Woods told CBS’ Jim Nantz at the Genesis Invitational last month. “I’d love to tell you that I’ll be playing next week, but I don’t know when.

“It’s frustrating in that sense, because I’ve been down this road before with my back when I didn’t know when I was going to come back. It’s hard, because it’s hard not to have goals out there — you know, ‘I want to play this event so I can set myself up for that mentally and physically and emotionally.’ I don’t have any of those dates in my head. I don’t know yet.”

Comments / 0

Related
Field Level Media

Phil Mickelson Won’t Play Masters For First Time Since 1994

It appears Phil Mickelson is taking his break from golf seriously. The six-time major champion reportedly will not play the Masters next month (scheduled from April 7-10), which would mark his first time missing the prestigious major since 1994. After Sports Illustrated noted Monday that the official Masters website had...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Tiger Woods Still In 2022 Masters Field

Tiger Woods‘ name appears in the field for the 2022 Masters on the golf tournament’s official website — and not on the list of past champions who are not scheduled to compete. The placement on the website makes one ponder whether Woods is ready to return to...
GOLF
Field Level Media

Reports: Packers’ Aaron Rodgers Agrees to $200M Deal

Aaron Rodgers reportedly agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract with the Green Bay Packers on Tuesday to become the highest-paid player in NFL history. FanDuel’s Pat McAfee said the financial terms of the deal aren’t accurate but confirmed through “sources” — he’s a friend of Rodgers, who is a frequent guest on McAfee’s podcast — that Rodgers agreed to return to Green Bay on a “cap friendly” deal.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of CBS Announcer Jim Nantz

It’s one of the best times of the year for Jim Nantz. The longtime CBS play-by-play man is about to embark on a crazy month. On Sunday, Nantz will call the Big Ten Tournament championship game. Iowa and Purdue will play for the league’s tournament championship on Sunday afternoon.
NFL
Golf Digest

Masters 2022 picks: The 13 best bets to win at Augusta National

Hello, friends! It's almost time for the Masters—which means it's definitely time to start thinking about betting on the Masters. The field is nearly set (Tiger, you going to tee it up?) and odds have been posted and tweaked following a busy stretch of golf that included Cameron Smith's win at the Players Championship. Let's hope we see slightly better weather in Augusta than we did at TPC Sawgrass, and let's get to our weekly ranking of best bets (odds from DraftKings) to slip on the green jacket this year.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

Tiger Woods’ plane went to Augusta, then the Internet lost its mind

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s … Tiger in his private jet?. When I wrote yesterday’s Rogers Report, I fully intended to go a week without another one. But then I opened Twitter. Folks, this emergency Rogers Report is time-sensitive and absolutely cannot wait...
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Paige Spiranac Has Message For Bryson DeChambeau

With the Masters just around the corner, Paige Spiranac has decided to call out Bryson DeChambeau for an old comment he made about Augusta National. “Remember when Bryson called Augusta National a par 67,” Spiranac tweeted on Tuesday. “Good times.”. In 2020, DeChambeau claimed that Augusta National was...
GOLF
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
Person
Jim Nantz
Golf.com

This Nicklaus crewneck depicts one of the most iconic moments in golf history

Welcome to Gimme That, a GOLF.com column where we’ll highlight one notable item we think you might like. Whether it’s an article of clothing, an intriguing electronic device or anything in between, we want to share these items with you because they’ve generated a bit of chatter by our water cooler (or, these days, on our Slack channel). So sit back, scroll down and keep up with the latest gear golf has to offer.
GOLF
The Spun

Look: Video Emerges Of Tiger Woods’ Plane Landing In Augusta

In the weeks leading up to the Masters, fans have all been wondering the same question: will Tiger Woods play?. Just over a year ago, Woods was involved in a nasty car accident that left him with several significant injuries. The worst of which was a broken leg that has forced Woods off the course for a few months.
GOLF
The Spun

Watch: Runner Throws Punch In High School Track Race

A wild scene unfolded at a high school track meet in Florida this past weekend. Though it sounds too absurd to believe, an athlete sucker-punched a runner in the head during the race. While at the Tohopekaliga Tiger Invitational in Kissimmee this Saturday, an athlete wearing a black uniform legitimately...
MLB
Golf Digest

This PGA Tour winner had the best response to people tracking Tiger Woods' private jet

The detectives of Golf Twitter were busy on Tuesday tracking Tiger Woods' private jet for clues as he made a day-trip to Augusta National:. The excitement around the 15-time major champ possibly playing in the Masters just 13 months following a gruesome car crash is palpable for obvious reasons. Even without striking a single shot in competition last year, Woods was the PGA Tour's PIP King. And as incredible as his win at Augusta National in 2019 was, a similar performance now would make that look like a cute little comeback.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Genesis Invitational#Sports Illustrated#New York Post#The Pga Tour#Cbs
The Associated Press

Column: NASCAR must reveal Keselowski’s massive infraction

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — There is a problem with NASCAR and its sport-transforming new racecar. We know NASCAR found that RFK Racing had made an illegal modification to a vendor-supplied spec part for the car. NASCAR then buried Brad Keselowski and his team with season-crippling penalties to apparently make it crystal clear the series is serious about its Next Gen car.
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
PGA TOUR
NewsBreak
Sports
WRDW-TV

Tee times released for Augusta National Women’s Amateur

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - First-round groupings and tee times were released Monday for this week’s Augusta National Women’s Amateur golf tournament. The tournament starts Wednesday with 72 women in the field. The first two rounds are Wednesday and Thursday are at Champions Retreat, and the field is cut...
AUGUSTA, GA
The Spun

Rory McIlroy Has Prediction For The Masters: Fans React

We’re one week away from the start of the 2022 Masters, and Rory McIlroy has spent the last couple of days preparing for the challenges of Augusta National. McIlroy has been doing some advanced scouting this week, taking in all the course alterations at the Masters. Two holes–No. 11 (White Dogwood) and No. 15 (Firethorn–have officially been lengthened, while holes 3, 13 and 17 have new greens.
GOLF
Field Level Media

Field Level Media

Kirkland, WA
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
415K+
Views
ABOUT

Field Level Media features a network of 200+ professional writers and editors providing breaking sports news, analysis and coverage of more than 7,000 annual events.

 https://fieldlevelmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy