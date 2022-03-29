ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Willoughby, OH

2022 delegates chosen for Buckeye Girls State program

By News-Herald Editorial staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBuckeye Girls State is a week-long program designed to educate Ohio’s young women in the duties, privileges, rights, and responsibilities of good citizenship. Each attendee will have the opportunity to actively participate...

WJTV 12

Semifinalists chosen for State Board of Education junior representative

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has chosen 12 high schools students as semifinalists for the 2022-2023 SBE junior representative position. The following students have been selected: Charlie Fruge’ – Oxford High School Karastan Gamble – North Pontotoc High School Omair Jamil – DeSoto Central High School Kathryn Newman – […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Times-Reporter

Buckeye Career Center SkillsUSA members qualify for state

Members of Buckeye Career Center’s SkillsUSA chapter have qualified for the 70th annual Ohio SkillsUSA State Championships. Students earning gold at regionals include: Derrek Erb (Construction Tech./Garaway), Seth Gamble (Electrical and Construction/ Newcomerstown), Eric Short (Construction and Business/Strasburg), and Abraham Garcia Garcia (Masonry/New Phila), with Jackson Stogsdill (New Phila/Masonry) as the alternate, in the Teamworks competition and Ashton Thomas (Cosmetology/Indian Valley) in Cosmetology. Silver winners include Adison Mahoney (Cosmetology/Tusky Valley) in Nail Care and Tatum Kadri (Cosmetology/Claymont) in Esthetics. Bronze earners include Hunter Kirtley (Construction/Tusky Valley) in Carpentry, Ali Baker (Cosmetology/New Phila) in Cosmetology, and Marissa Blauch (Law Enforcement/Garaway) in Criminal Justice.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
thecentersquare.com

Ohio Chamber wants Michigan pipeline to remain open

(The Center Square) – The Ohio Chamber of Commerce has joined the legal fight to keep a Michigan pipeline open, urging a U.S. district court to rule against Gov. Gretchen Whitmer as gas prices continue to rise across the country. The Ohio Chamber, along with five other business organizations...
OHIO STATE
WDTV

West Virginia state delegates reflect on legislative session

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The state legislature wrapped up their session last weekend. Today in Marion county, state representatives reflected on their progress... 5′s John Blashke is reporting. Members of the state legislature and other guests gathered at the Robert H. Mollohan research center in Fairmont Friday. A few...
MARION COUNTY, WV
NHL

CBJ to host Military Appreciation Night on Thursday, April 7

The Columbus Blue Jackets will salute those who have served or are currently serving in the nation's armed forces during the club's annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Elk + Elk, on Thursday, April 7 when the Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans will receive a Blue Jackets branded camouflage-style hat courtesy of Elk + Elk. The evening will be highlighted by themed activities, fundraisers, tributes to show support and gratitude for all active and retired service personnel and their families.
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

"Guys with Ties" get first hand look at Ohio State football practice

Guys with Ties is a leadership group for third-grade boys under the direction of Beyond The Game and partnered with Kent Hamilton, Michi Thomas and faculty located in each school. Former Akron University assistant football coach Devin Jordan has been a big part of the group and is hoping to...
AKRON, OH
The Lima News

Centerville’s Cupp named Ohio’s Mr. Basketball

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Centerville junior Gabe Cupps was announced as Ohio Mr. Basketball Wednesday by a statewide media panel. Centerville High School and the Ohio High School Athletic Association will hold a ceremony at 3 p.m. Wednesday to present the award to Cupps in the Centerville gymnasium. Media are invited to attend.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio House votes to end health insurance copay tactic that's 'ruining a lot of families'

The Ohio House passed a long-delayed bipartisan bill without opposition Wednesday that is designed to enable Ohioans to better afford potentially life-saving medications. The bill bans a practice known as a copay accumulator, in which health insurers refuse to count any copay assistance patients may receive from drugmakers, churches, nonprofits or family members toward the patient's annual maximum out-of-pocket payment.
OHIO STATE

