2022 delegates chosen for Buckeye Girls State program

The Columbus Blue Jackets will salute those who have served or are currently serving in the nation's armed forces during the club's annual Military Appreciation Night, presented by Elk + Elk, on Thursday, April 7 when the Jackets host the Philadelphia Flyers at Nationwide Arena. Game time is 7 p.m. and the first 5,000 fans will receive a Blue Jackets branded camouflage-style hat courtesy of Elk + Elk. The evening will be highlighted by themed activities, fundraisers, tributes to show support and gratitude for all active and retired service personnel and their families.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO