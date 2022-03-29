2022 delegates chosen for Buckeye Girls State program

Members of Buckeye Career Center’s SkillsUSA chapter have qualified for the 70th annual Ohio SkillsUSA State Championships. Students earning gold at regionals include: Derrek Erb (Construction Tech./Garaway), Seth Gamble (Electrical and Construction/ Newcomerstown), Eric Short (Construction and Business/Strasburg), and Abraham Garcia Garcia (Masonry/New Phila), with Jackson Stogsdill (New Phila/Masonry) as the alternate, in the Teamworks competition and Ashton Thomas (Cosmetology/Indian Valley) in Cosmetology. Silver winners include Adison Mahoney (Cosmetology/Tusky Valley) in Nail Care and Tatum Kadri (Cosmetology/Claymont) in Esthetics. Bronze earners include Hunter Kirtley (Construction/Tusky Valley) in Carpentry, Ali Baker (Cosmetology/New Phila) in Cosmetology, and Marissa Blauch (Law Enforcement/Garaway) in Criminal Justice.
Comments / 0