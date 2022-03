Including a new menopause-focused formula by Vichy and an easier way to recycle empty product containers. This week, Nudestix unveiled its moisturizing, oil-free Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30. As the brand’s first sunscreen offering, the lightweight formula is rich in vegan-powered extracts — green algae, passionflower and purple tea — that naturally protect against the sun’s broad spectrum UVA and UVB rays, as well as artificial blue light. Available in three different skin-adapting shades, you can count on this reef-safe sunscreen for a non-chalky veil of protection.

SKIN CARE ・ 5 DAYS AGO