Premier League

Christensen seen for first time since Barcelona transfer announcement as Chelsea stars return to training

By Dylan Terry
 2 days ago

CHELSEA defender Andreas Christensen was spotted for the first time since Barcelona's shock transfer announcement as the Blues returned to training.

The Danish centre-back was all but confirmed by Barca president Joan Laporta this week as one of two signings the Catalan giants have completed for the summer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09qa7i_0etBfmD000
Andreas Christensen was spotted training at Chelsea after his move to Barcelona was all but confirmed Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SVyzm_0etBfmD000
Romelu Lukaku will be looking to rediscover his form in the final part of the season Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MWvjV_0etBfmD000
Reece James is back in Chelsea training after suffering another injury Credit: Twitter

Laporta told RAC1: "We've completed two signings for next season.

"One is a midfielder, the other one is a centre-back. But I'm not allowed to mention their names."

AC Milan star Franck Kessie is thought to be the other player.

Yet despite Christensen dropping down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge and his contract expiring in the summer, he was back in training with the squad on Tuesday following the international break.

He was not included in the Denmark squad for their games against Holland and Serbia due to a muscle problem.

However, he now appears to be back in contention ahead of their Premier League clash at home to Brentford on Saturday.

Reece James also appears to be approaching full fitness again as he trained with the rest of the team.

The England wing-back withdrew from Gareth Southgate's squad earlier this month through injury.

Romelu Lukaku also trained as he looks to resurrect his form for the Blues.

The Belgian striker has scored just two Premier League goals since September and been forced to play second fiddle to Kai Havertz in recent months.

But one man who is enjoying life at Stamford Bridge is Hakim Ziyech.

The Algerian could be seen rolling around on the floor in fits of laughter during Chelsea training.

He has netted three times in his last four league starts for Thomas Tuchel's side.

