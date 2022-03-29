Apache Junction rodeo grounds purchase topic of executive session

An appraisal has been received on the purchase of 20 acres of Bureau of Land Management leased property at the rodeo grounds on the northwest corner of Tomahawk Road and Lost Dutchman Boulevard.

The Apache Junction City Council has been meeting in closed-door executive sessions, which are not open to the public, to discuss the purchase of land, the parks and recreation commission was told recently.

“I know we wanted to keep everybody up to date on the rodeo grounds purchase update. So we did receive information from [Bureau of Land Management] and the council did discuss that in e-session. It was on the agenda; we cannot discuss the things that are in e-session,” Parks and Recreation Director Liz Langenbach said at the commission’s March 2 meeting.

“What I can discuss is just that we are working with [Bureau of Land Management] to talk about moving forward on purchase of that. The city will be sharing that whenever they are able to give more information, but we did share with them the benefits of having that rodeo grounds, being able to have commercial activities out there versus just our nonprofit ones and the ability to bring in some additional revenues. So right now we’re very limited based on our recreation and public purpose lease that we’ve shared many times over the years, we can only do our general recreation there,” she said.

The City Council on Oct. 6, 2020, approved a resolution in a consent agenda with other items authorizing the city to enter into an agreement with Bureau of Land Management in the U.S. Department of the Interior for preparatory rodeo grounds purchase costs.

The city has a recreation and public purpose lease for the 20-acre rodeo grounds at 1590 E. Lost Dutchman Blvd. and is interested in purchasing the land.

City officials plan to keep the land and not sell it to developers, Langenbach said.

“I know we have some community members that are just concerned that, you know, if the city were to buy it and then sell it to developers. ... (W)e’ve already invested so much in that facility, that would be foolish ... and that is not in anybody’s thoughts. So it’s important just to share with the community when they ask that this is an opportunity for us to be able to do more for our community out there at the rodeo grounds,” she said.

The Apache Junction Rodeo Grounds is home to annual events such as the Lost Dutchman Days rodeo and carnival, but that event was nearly not allowed, Langenbach said.

“Lost Dutchman Days is something that is kind of grandfathered in, is what I would say. So [Bureau of Land Management], we had to sit down and have a special conversation with them about that we’ve had this event forever. But truly that carnival is, you know, probably on the edge of what is allowed in the [recreation and public purpose lease] because it is one time a year. And because we invest into the facility at least the amount, if not more, than what is brought in on that day, they allowed us to continue with Lost Dutchman Days, thankfully, because that would have been horrendous,” she said.

Vice Chair Judy Borey asked what area of the rodeo grounds is to be purchased.

“(I)s that land that’s ... there now, it’s not anything to expand?” Borey asked.

“Correct. The part that we have been asking [Bureau of Land Management], that BLM has been pursuing the purchase for ... is just the area that is fenced-in at the rodeo grounds, so it’s not even the parking lot. It is the fenced-in area where the carnival, the rodeo arena and all of the vendor booths are in. So that entire fenced area is what we would be purchasing — if that’s the route we go. The rest — everything else is on the Prospector Park lease,” Langenbach said.

Commissioner Terralle Moore asked what type of events were possible if the city owns the property.

“So with us purchasing it, let’s say if they want to do the monster jam big trucks. Is that something that we would be able to put on for the community?” he asked.

“So we would be able to hire somebody or we would be able to let somebody rent that facility and they would be able to come in and do some of those things. We would obviously charge them then for our staff. So the city could bring in the money that it needs to be able to put on something like that and then yes it would be there for the public to be able to participate in. I’m sure they would charge or do whatever you would need to do, but yes, those are the types of activities that could end up happening out there. And so a lot of different things,” Langenbach said. “Larger scale concerts, other equestrian events — a whole lot of variety of events.”

The Parks and Recreation Commission is an advisory board that works with the parks and recreation director. The board recommends regulations, policies and improvements of public parks and programs in Apache Junction. The commission also recommends fees for the use of public facilities, programs, and services administered by the department, according to the city’s website.

Commission meetings are at 6 p.m. the first Wednesday of the month at the City Council Chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.