ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: Wind Advisory and Severe Storms In Our Future

By Clark Shelton
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 1 day ago

Winds will continue to increase throughout the day and night. Wednesday night a wind advisory will go into effect and a Level 3 chance of severe weather will approach Wednesday afternoon.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here . For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

From the NWS in Nashville:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-292000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0006.220330T1400Z-220331T0600Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The post Weather: Wind Advisory and Severe Storms In Our Future appeared first on Wilson County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#South Wind#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee#Wind Advisory#Live Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Port Arthur News

National Weather Service details severe weather impacts Monday, Tuesday

National Weather Service officials are monitoring the potential for strong to severe storms. The impacted are expected late Monday into Tuesday. Tornadoes, damaging winds and large hail are all possible, according to Warning Coordination Meteorologist Roger Erickson. “The threat begins in Southeast Texas late Monday night/early Tuesday morning, and eventually...
ENVIRONMENT
AOL Corp

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Severe Thunderstorm Watch

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch, in effect until 11:00 p.m. for all of southwest Iowa. Counties included in the Watch include: Adair, Adams, Audubon, Carroll, Cass, Crawford, Fremont, Guthrie, Harrison, Ida, Mills, Monona, Montgomery, Page, Pottawattamie, Ringgold, Shelby, Taylor, Union and Woodbury.
ENVIRONMENT
goodmorningamerica.com

Severe weather heading toward Northeast

Another winter storm has begun to roll in and will soon hit the Northeast with strong winds, rains and a potential blast of snow. With low temperatures and heavy rains hitting the Washington, D.C., metro area, the D.C truckers convoy will not be circling the beltway Wednesday. From Philadelphia to...
WASHINGTON, DC
WYFF4.com

Severe storms could impact millions across the South

A "substantial severe weather event — including potential for significant tornadoes — remains evident over the Lower Mississippi Valley/central Gulf Coast" this week, the Storm Prediction Center said Sunday. A potent low-pressure system that swept across the Intermountain West Sunday is forecast to become the catalyst for a...
ENVIRONMENT
KOCO

National Weather Service, Marshall County severe storm update

KINGSTON, Okla. — Marshall County Emergency Management held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the county’s damage from the severe weather on Monday. Around 6:30 p.m. Monday night, a tornado struck parts of southern Oklahoma and left destruction in its path. The tornado started in Eastern Marshall County, and Little City and Kingston were left with damage.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
UPI News

Multi-day severe weather to wind down along Southeast coast

A multi-day outbreak of severe weather that began on Monday and sparked dozens of tornadoes across the southern United States will conclude in coastal areas of the Carolinas, eastern Virginia and the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Fears of a tornado striking a heavily populated metro area during...
ENVIRONMENT
Wilson County Source

Wilson County Source

Lebanon, TN
241
Followers
720
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Wilson County Source is your personal portal to all things Wilson County. Our goal is to make living here more delightful and fulfilling each day.

 https://wilsoncountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy