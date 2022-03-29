ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather: Wind Advisory and Severe Storms In Our Future

By Clark Shelton
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 1 day ago

Winds will continue to increase throughout the day and night. Wednesday night a wind advisory will go into effect and a Level 3 chance of severe weather will approach Wednesday afternoon.

We will update as needed and as always bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here . For Live Local radar, watches, and warnings.

From the NWS in Nashville:

Today Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-292000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0006.220330T1400Z-220331T0600Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

The post Weather: Wind Advisory and Severe Storms In Our Future appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#South Wind#National Weather Service#Middle Tennessee#Wind Advisory#Live Local
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WTHR

Severe Weather Blog: Warnings all expire, storms move out

INDIANAPOLIS — Central Indiana is experiencing a round of severe weather. The area saw thunderstorm warnings and tornado warnings Friday night with a threat for severe weather into the overnight. People under a Tornado Warning should move to a safer place in their homes, such as an interior room...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC News

Massive March storm to bring heavy snow, high winds and severe storms to millions

On Friday morning, tens of millions of Americans woke up under a winter, wind or flood-related weather alert ahead of the massive March storm that was heading east. Through the day on Friday, a stripe of snow was expected to fill in from extreme northern Texas to upstate New York. Cities preparing for wintry precipitation included Cleveland; Memphis, Tennessee; and Buffalo, New York.
FLORIDA STATE
KOCO

National Weather Service, Marshall County severe storm update

KINGSTON, Okla. — Marshall County Emergency Management held a press conference Tuesday to discuss the county’s damage from the severe weather on Monday. Around 6:30 p.m. Monday night, a tornado struck parts of southern Oklahoma and left destruction in its path. The tornado started in Eastern Marshall County, and Little City and Kingston were left with damage.
MARSHALL COUNTY, OK
Salina Post

UPDATE: Multiple wind advisories issued for our area

UPDATE 4:45 p.m. Monday: The National Weather Service has issued several wind advisories in effect Tuesday for counties in our area. They are below. Several wind advisories have been issued for our area for Tuesday. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a wind advisory in effect from 1...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Williamson Source

Weather: Patchy Frost To Begin Your Sunday

Patchy frost is expected across the mid-state early Sunday and maybe again Monday. Plus the NWS has put out a notice about the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday. Bookmark your Close To Home Weather Page. You can find it here. Live Local radar, watches, and warnings. From the NWS:
ENVIRONMENT
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
225
Followers
594
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy