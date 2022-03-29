Weather: Wind Advisory and Severe Storms In Our Future

Winds will continue to increase throughout the day and night. Wednesday night a wind advisory will go into effect and a Level 3 chance of severe weather will approach Wednesday afternoon.

From the NWS in Nashville:

Mostly cloudy, with a high near 73. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.Mostly cloudy, with a low around 61. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-292000- /O.NEW.KOHX.WI.Y.0006.220330T1400Z-220331T0600Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Hohenwald, Franklin, Brentwood, Columbia, Lewisburg, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, Shelbyville, Tullahoma, Manchester, McMinnville, Altamont, Coalmont, Spencer, Clifton, Waynesboro, Lawrenceburg, and Pulaski 336 AM CDT Tue Mar 29 2022 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO 1 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph expected. * WHERE...All of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to 1 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

