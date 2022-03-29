ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Police: New video shows vehicle in suspected road rage stabbing

By CBSNewYork Team
 2 days ago

New video from suspected road rage stabbing 00:20

NEW YORK -- New video shows the vehicle police looking for in a suspected road rage killing in the Bronx .

It happened late Saturday night on Bruckner Boulevard and Castle Hill Avenue.

Sources told CBS2 two vehicles got into a minor crash. Then, one driver stabbed the other in the leg and took off.

Police said 42-year-old William Peralta-Diaz was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

Anyone with information about the other driver is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) , or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782 ). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.

