Police: New video shows vehicle in suspected road rage stabbing

NEW YORK -- New video shows the vehicle police looking for in a suspected road rage killing in the Bronx .

It happened late Saturday night on Bruckner Boulevard and Castle Hill Avenue.

Sources told CBS2 two vehicles got into a minor crash. Then, one driver stabbed the other in the leg and took off.

Police said 42-year-old William Peralta-Diaz was taken to the hospital but did not survive his injuries.

