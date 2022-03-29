ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Watch Kante’s shy reaction after France squad wheel out cake with sparklers and sing happy birthday to Chelsea star

By John Hutchinson
 1 day ago

FRANCE star N'Golo Kante displayed his classic humility after he was presented with a birthday cake by his international team-mates.

The Chelsea midfielder is celebrating his 31st - and had a cake that appeared to be made of fresh fruit wheeled out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVuml_0etBfacI00
N'Golo Kante was humbled as his team-mates brought in a birthday cake Credit: Twitter
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e7CqW_0etBfacI00
Kante - who is turning 31 - was his usual, shy self when he was show his gift Credit: Twitter

His team-mates sang happy birthday for Kante, who appeared mesmerised by the special gift.

Two sparklers were plonked into the dessert.

Kante stood up to thanks the room for the tasty offering, before adding: "Hopefully we can celebrate with a good match and nice win tonight."

Les Blues were scheduled to play South Africa in a friendly on Tuesday night.

Kante being humble will come as no surprise to football fans.

Last year he was spotted doing his food shop in Asda.

Kante, who has won almost all there is to win for both club and country, was snapped by a fan doing his supermarket shopping.

And Sarfaz Ahmed had nothing but glowing words for Kante after meeting the French midfielder.

Speaking on Twitter, he said: "Went out for some casual grocery shopping at Asda and look who I bumped in to.

"@nglkante what a player and what a human being! Very kindly took a picture with me and was so polite.

"Listened patiently to what I had to say, so humble for a player of such class!"

Incredibly, the 5ft 6in star drives the SAME Mini Cooper he bought when he first arrived on British shores with Leicester City in 2015.

Kante paid around £20,000 for the motor - when it was new - six years ago after arriving from Caen for £5.6million.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JzvZf_0etBfacI00
The France midfielder appeared mesmerised by the flaming cake Credit: Twitter

