ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Breaking down Biden's new Pentagon budget request by service branch

By Mike Brest
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02FdJn_0etBfV9X00

The Biden administration has submitted its fiscal year 2023 budget request of $773 billion for the Department of Defense .

The request is only a 2% increase when factoring in the $14 billion Congress added to DOD spending to relocate Afghan refugees and send aid to Ukraine , and the percentage increase drops to 1.5% when adjusting for inflation. Republicans called for a 5% increase above inflation.

“It preserves our readiness and deterrent posture against the threats we face today: the acute threat of an aggressive Russia and the constantly emerging threats posed by North Korea, Iran, and violent extremist organizations,” Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement. “Our budget reflects our National Defense Strategy and the focus of that strategy on the pacing challenge of China.”

BIDEN'S PROPOSED $773 BILLION PENTAGON BUDGET, A 1.5% REAL INCREASE, DRAWS FIRE FROM GOP LAWMAKERS

After a year in which the department participated in the COVID-19 response, Afghanistan evacuations, and the efforts to support Ukraine, the department is looking forward with the budget.

Specifically, the Army requested $178 billion, a slight boost from the year before, and it plans to reduce the size of the active force, though it will continue to “maintain a very high state of readiness,” Army Secretary Gabe Camarillo said in a budget briefing, according to Defense News .

“If you look just at the last year in review, what did the Army accomplish? It’s utterly remarkable. Everything from COVID-19 response … disaster response here at home, support to Operation Allies Welcome and helping to process the displaced Afghans coming out of that mission,” he added. “Then, of course, our response to Ukraine and to the invasion by Russia and providing support to our NATO partners in Europe.”

The Army’s enacted fiscal year-end strength was 485,000 for the active-duty force, with a goal to reduce it to roughly 473,000. The plan is to get the number back to where it was within the next five years, Camarillo said.

“The reason why is in order to make sure that we are maintaining our emphasis on high-quality talent. We are looking at making sure that we fill the needs of cutting-edge formations in the Army like our Multidomain Task Forces,” he added, noting that the decision was “not budget-driven.”

Additionally, the Air Force has asked Congress to retire 150 aircraft in the budget, while also asking for the funding to buy 82 new ones. Their request looks to replace the A-10, F-22, E-3 AWACS, E-8 joint STARS, C-130H, T-1 Trainer, KC-135, and the MQ-9 airplanes. In its place, the department is hoping to procure additional F-35, F-15EX, B-21 bombers, KC-46A, HH-60W, and the MH-139.

Their budget is “more about transformation now than it is about evolutionary change. What drives that is the threat. We need to move aggressively,” Air Force Secretary Frank Kendall told reporters before the budget rollout, according to Defense One .

Comparatively, the Navy , which is requesting $180.5 billion, is looking to decommission 24 ships, and if Congress allows that to occur, it would save $3.6 billion over the next five years, Rear Adm. John Gumbleton told reporters on Monday. Sixteen of those ships would be retired “somewhat early,” he added.

Slightly less than $6 billion was requested for the “third and final year of incremental funding” for Columbia -class submarines, $5 billion to fund two destroyers, and $6.6 billion for two Block V fast-attack boats, among other requests.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

The Marine Corps' share of the budget is slightly above $50 billion, a 1.8% increase from the enacted level this year, and it would receive more money in operations and maintenance in addition to research and development while its procurement funds would be cut slightly, according to Politico .

The Space Force is looking to get $24.5 billion, which would be roughly a 40% increase from last year’s request, while Kendall added , “There's no more important services than missile warning and the nuclear command-and-control capability we get from space.”

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
MSNBC

Trump crushed by Biden boom: U.S. jobs hit pre-COVID peaks in March 2022

Following his State of the Union address, President Biden’s approval rate jumped to 47 percent. At the same time, new numbers show economic growth has been strong under Biden’s first 13 months in office, tripling the number of jobs Trump created during the same period. MSNBC’s Ari Melber is joined by Democratic strategist James Carville to discuss the state of Biden’s presidency. March 5, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pentagon#Defense Department#Breaking Down#Aircraft#The Department Of Defense#Dod#Republicans#National Defense Strategy#Biden S#Gop#Defense News
The Independent

Billionaire Russian oligarch sanctioned in UK complains he has to eat at home after credit cards blocked

A Russian oligarch hit with UK sanctions has complained about being confined to eating at his multimillion pound home in north London while living “practically under house arrest.”Ukrainian-born Mikhail Fridman, who in 2021 had a fortune of £9.3 billion, alleged he can no longer afford to dine out in restaurants after his credit cards were blocked by British authorities - instead being forced to take his meals at his large Victorian house in Highgate.In April 2016, The Times reported that he purchased the property, set on the northern edge of Hampstead Heath, for £65 million.Fridman told the daily Spanish newspaper...
ECONOMY
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Republican Party
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
United States Department of Defense
Country
China
NewsBreak
Army
Daily Mail

Putin and his high command 'are already hunkering in secret bunkers' - after Kremlin spokesman said Russia would use nukes in face of 'existential threat'

New evidence has emerged Vladimir Putin and his highest ranking commanders are running the war in Ukraine from top secret nuclear bunkers. Movements of planes used by top Kremlin officials show Putin may be in a hideaway near Surgut, in western Siberia, it has been claimed. His defence minister Sergei...
POLITICS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
195K+
Followers
62K+
Post
107M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy