Denver small-business wages grew higher than other major cities last year

By DJ Summers
FOX31 Denver
 1 day ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver led the nation in small-business wage growth over the last year, though inflation has still outpaced those wage gains, resulting in an overall pay cut.

In the last year, Denver’s wages for small-business employees have increased 5.81%, according to the latest release from small business researcher Paychex .

Small businesses, which have fewer than 50 employees, represent the overwhelming majority of Colorado’s economy. According to the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade, 99.5% of Colorado’s businesses meet the definition of a small business and all together employ 1.1 million Coloradans.

Inflation is at historic highs, nearing 8% nationally in the most recent 12-month stretch, meaning even the 5.81% wage increase means Coloradans are still making roughly $1,600 less in real dollars than they were a year ago.

Still, the 5.81% hourly earnings increase tops the other major U.S. metros. Tampa, Dallas and Miami come next with 5.77%, 5.58% and 5.32% increases, respectively. All major U.S. metros have seen wages rise by at least 3% in the last year.

Paychex reports that Denver’s small businesses now pay an average hourly wage of $34.40 — about $71,552 in gross pay per year.

Only a handful of cities — Boston, Seattle, Washington, D.C., San Francisco and Houston — have higher hourly earnings.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

