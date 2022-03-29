ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

NFL overtime rules are changing, but only in this scenario

By Dara Bitler
 1 day ago

DENVER ( KDVR ) — The National Football League will change overtime rules after a vote by owners on Tuesday.

The rule change will only apply to playoff games, the NFL said.

The change will start this upcoming season. Here’s how it will work:

  • If the team possessing the ball first in overtime scores a touchdown on that series, the opponent still gets a possession.
Prior to the rule change, a touchdown on the first possession would have ended the game.

The overtime rule change proposal was requested by the Colts and Eagles .

ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter said , “Here’s what the NFL’s new OT rule is trying to guard against: Over the past decade, teams that won the overtime coin flip in the postseason were 10-2, including seven of those 10 wins coming on the opening possession.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

