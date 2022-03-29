ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott, LA

Louisiana State Police ask for help locating missing Scott woman

By WDSU Digital Team
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSCOTT, La. — The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is assisting the Scott Police Department with a missing persons case. Authorities are trying to find Ella Quiana Goodie of Scott. She was...

