Fair Vote Washington Snohomish County chapter to meet virtually April 2

Permission by the Tennessee Historical Commission to remove the Confederate flag on the Williamson County Seal was originally requested by Mayor Rogers Anderson in October 2020. The request came after a study completed by a task force put together by Williamson, Inc. stated that the flag on the seal could be detrimental to the economic development of the community. Sons of Confederate Veterans objected to the action and had the action blocked, as they are considered an interested party in the matter. The hearing before the Commission has been delayed three times, but it is supposed to come up at the April 18, 2022 meeting.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN ・ 8 DAYS AGO