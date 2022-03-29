Fayetteville Public Library Foundation to host inaugural library fundraising event, Dining in the Dark

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fayetteville Public Library Foundation’s inaugural culinary fundraising event, Dining in the Dark, will take place on Saturday, April 9 at 6 p.m. in Fayetteville Public Library’s Event Center.

According to a press release, attendees will be blindfolded while they enjoy a five-course meal, prepared by Chefs Matt Eiler of the library’s 641.DELI and Justus Moll of Catering Concepts. Tickets are $100 per person with a wine pairing available for an additional $25. All proceeds will support the final push of the Foundation’s capital campaign, Beyond Words: Finish this Chapter, as well as its efforts to support FPL programs and services.

When purchasing tickets, diners are able to notate allergies and dietary preferences that should be accommodated, and the full menu will be revealed at the end of the event. This program comes about two months after January’s Expansion Celebration was canceled due to a COVID-19 surge.

The Foundation plans to have a few more fundraisers this year, including an indoor miniature golf tournament in the fall.

“Even though our expansion has been open for more than a year, we continue to be amazed by the variety of events we are now able to host,” said David Johnson, executive director of Fayetteville Public Library. “We have the chance to give our guests an unforgettable experience, and also showcase the incredible culinary talents of Chef Justus Moll and the library’s very own Matt Eiler. Being able to do this along with giving back to our community’s library fills us with pride.”

Tickets are now on sale for the April 9 Dining in the Dark event. The final day to purchase tickets is Friday, April 1. For more information and to purchase, visit https://www.faylib.org/event/6276606 .

