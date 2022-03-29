ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Female Irish soldier who denies joining ISIS 'answered the call to migrate' to Syria, court hears – as defence claims she merely hoped to 'prosper in Islam'

By David Averre For Mailonline, PA Media
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Former Irish soldier Lisa Smith, who denies membership of so-called Islamic State, 'specifically assessed, analysed and ultimately answered the call to migrate' to Syria, a court has heard.

A prosecutor in the trial of the former Defence Forces soldier told the Special Criminal Court in Dublin that it was not a case of a 'simple or innocent act of travel' at an unfortunate point in time when Ms Smith travelled to IS-controlled territory.

Smith left the Irish military in 2011 after she converted to Islam, before travelling to a IS-controlled region in Syria where she married Sajid Aslam, the court heard.

The prosecution says her husband, a UK national, carried out 'border patrol' work for ISIS, and that he 'had done a snipers course on her advice.'

The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of IS and providing funds to benefit the group.

In his closing speech, prosecuting counsel Sean Gillane told the three-judge, non-jury court that the 'element of buyer's remorse' asserted was not a defence.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QdaNj_0etBcjfS00
Former member of the Defence Forces Lisa Smith leaving the Special Criminal Court in Dublin where she is facing terror-related charges. Picture date: Tuesday March 29, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cZTCh_0etBcjfS00
Smith left the Irish military in 2011 after she converted to Islam, before travelling to a IS-controlled region in Syria where she married Sajid Aslam, the court heard
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eihun_0etBcjfS00
The prosecution says her husband, a UK national, carried out 'border patrol' work for ISIS, and that he 'had done a snipers course on her advice.' The Co Louth woman, 39, has pleaded not guilty to charges of membership of IS and providing funds to benefit the group

'Ms Smith is not being prosecuted for believing in Islam or following Islam, or for believing in a caliphate or a caliph,' Mr Gillane added.

'It's important to resist any attempt to conflate the nomenclature, she is being prosecuted for joining a terrorist group.

'There are many straw men in the case that obscure the real issue. To ask the court to consider the merits, legitimacy of a caliphate is about as valid as asking the court to pronounce on the existence of heaven or hell.'

Gillane continued: 'The fact that followers of a religion do not have a monopoly on sincerity of belief, it hardly needs to be expressed.

'Belief is neither here nor there for the purposes of what is to be assessed.

'The suggested sincerity with which she holds those beliefs, her sincerity or otherwise is besides the central point.

'The self-declared caliphate is not a country, it is not a nation state, it is a proto-state created by an illegal organisation, a gang, which exists solely through its members with Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi declared leader of that organisation.'

The prosecutor said that Ms Smith's decision to travel to IS territory in 2015 did not 'involve some missing of a target on an otherwise lawful and wholesome journey'.

'It is not a case of a simple or innocent act of travel or near presence at a place in an unfortunate point in time,' Mr Gillane added.

'An element of buyer's remorse has been asserted, it is understandable, but that is not a defence.

'It is the case on the evidence that Ms Smith specifically addressed, assessed, analysed and ultimately answered the call to migrate to this place controlled by IS, and this is the Hijrah referred to in the context of the case.'

Michael O'Higgins, defence counsel for Ms Smith, told the court that the evidence shows that his client had fully accepted before she travelled to Syria that there was 'no prospect' of her fighting.

He said she believed she would go to Syria and marry and have an extended family and would continue to 'survive and prosper in Islam, which would not require her to go back to Ireland with her tail between her legs'.

Mr O'Higgins said that was not consistent with her becoming involved in any form of combat.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o2tNm_0etBcjfS00
Former member of the Defence Forces Lisa Smith arriving at the Special Criminal Court in Dublin where she is facing terror-related charges. Picture date: Tuesday January 25, 2022
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EkWzz_0etBcjfS00
Michael O'Higgins, defence counsel for Ms Smith, told the court that the evidence shows that his client had fully accepted before she travelled to Syria that there was 'no prospect' of her fighting

He said during her time in Syria, Ms Smith spent her time being a 'dutiful wife', and cleaned, washed, cooked and went food shopping.

'The only action which the prosecution has pointed to, was that by buying into maintaining a husband, if he is an Islamic State soldier, you are becoming a member of that organisation by virtue of that action and to my surprise through having babies as well,' he added.

He described as a 'tall order' any claim that Ms Smith had a baby so the child could be raised to become an IS fighter.

'That is what you're being asked to convict. The fact she had children is an indicator she is a member of a terrorist organisation,' he added.

'My client crossed the desert with her baby under her arm and stayed in a camp and got nappies and milk powder from visiting FBI agents.'

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

324K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Russian paratroopers' doomed raid to take airport: Video shows elite troops before they were wiped out at battle of Hostomel at the start of invasion as Russia admits five were killed in 'special operation'

Russian paratroopers were filmed at Hostomel airbase on the first day of the invasion before being wiped out by Ukrainian forces in their doomed bid to take the site. Footage posted online purports to show at least eight Russian troops getting out of a helicopter at the airbase on February 24.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Abu Bakr
Fortune

Game-changing drones used in Ukraine are straining the relationship between Russia’s Putin and Turkey’s Erdogan. Here’s why

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The laser-guided, bomb-carrying drones that have served as an ace up the sleeve of Ukrainian soldiers are manufactured by a company with ties to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan—and they're straining the relationship between Turkey and Russia.
MILITARY
Fox News

US commander estimates nearly three-quarters of Russian forces are dedicated to Ukraine

Gen. Tod Wolters, head of U.S. European Command, said Tuesday that Russia has devoted the vast majority of its military personnel to the invasion of Ukraine. During a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, Sen. Angus King, D-Maine, noted the large number of Russian reserves committed to the cause, and he asked Wolters what portion of the Russian military was now involved in the invasion.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Migrate#Irish#Islamic#Defence Forces
Daily Mail

Female Italian fighter pilot, 23, who was kicked out of the country's air force after complaining that she had been brutally 'hazed' and bullied joins Ukrainian resistance

An Italian fighter pilot who was kicked out of her country's air force after complaining that she'd been brutally 'hazed' and bullied has now joined the Ukrainian resistance. Giulia Schiff made headlines two years ago when footage emerged of her being injured by colleagues in an initiation prank. The 23-year-old...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
Place
Europe
The Independent

American doctor slams US government after he is forced to save own daughter from Ukraine in daring mountain rescue

The family of a Massachusetts 19-year-old woman and her 9-month-old baby have finally made it out of war-torn Ukraine, according to local news site WCVB.Massachusetts parents Dr Deborah Hubbard and Dr William Hubbard say their daughter, Aislinn Hubbard, who had been studying in Kyiv at a prestigious dance school since 2018, had tried to cross the Slovakian border shared with the at-war country, but failed to make it across when agents asked to see her son’s birth certificate.WCVB reported that Dr Hubbard and his daughter and grandchild were able to cross into Slovakia after hiking for hours through...
POLITICS
New York Post

Zelensky vows to ‘kill every bastard’ who murdered mom, 2 kids outside Kyiv

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has vowed to hunt down and kill “every bastard” who murdered a mom and her two kids fleeing a Kyiv suburb. A wrenching snapshot of the tragic family’s bodies in the aftermath of a Sunday attack on Irpin captured the world’s attention. A man also seen in the photo lying on the pavement was later identified as a family member who died, too.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: British official tells Ukrainian family of nine to 'get back in your expensive car and clear off!' as they try to get to UK from Calais - while mother and daughter are also turned back after 1,500-mile drive from war zone

Here's how YOU can help: Donate here to the Mail Force Ukraine Appeal. Readers of Mail Newspapers and MailOnline have always shown immense generosity at times of crisis. Calling upon that human spirit, we are supporting a huge push to raise money for refugees from Ukraine. For, surely, no one...
ADVOCACY
Daily Mail

Cashing in his $5MILLION get out of jail card! Shocking moment cartel leader dons military uniform and strolls out of Colombian prison after paying bribe of millions

A drug lord awaiting extradition to the United States donned a prison guard's uniform and strolled out of Colombian maximum security prison Friday thanks to a '$5 million' get out of jail card. Juan Castro, the reported 'second-in-command' of multinational Colombian cartel Gulf Clan, was caught on camera slipping out...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Captured Russian prisoner sobs as he tells his mother Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards - and begs her to spread the truth back home

A captured Russian prisoner sobbed on the phone to his mother while telling her how Vladimir Putin's forces have destroyed kindergartens and hospital wards. Harrowing footage shows the soldier captured in Ukraine desperately begging his mother to spread word of the truth back home. He rocks back and forth in...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

324K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy