Public Safety

Alina Burroughs talks ‘Crime Scene Confidential’

By Kayla Thompson
 1 day ago

Seasoned Forensic Expert Alina Burroughs joins us to talk about “Crime Scene Confidential” and why you should add it to your watch list!

“Crime Scene Confidential” is now available to stream on discovery+, new episodes air Tuesdays at 9/8c on ID”.

Community Policy