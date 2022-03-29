TANF families to receive additional financial assistance

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One hundred thirty-six Mississippi households received a one-time payment of $1,000 in emergency financial assistance this week. The funds come from the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF) initiative administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

This second round of emergency assistance funding includes families that qualified for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) from December 7, 2021, through February 7, 2022. The first round of PEAF payments was issued in December 2021.

“As Mississippi’s workforce emerges from the pandemic, MDHS is encouraging low-income families to qualify for TANF and the TANF Work Program through their MDHS county office,” said Human Services Director Robert “Bob” Anderson. “We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs and regain meaningful employment. MDHS’s TANF program can assist with financial assistance and job training today for many of Mississippi’s under-employed or unemployed.”

To apply and learn more about TANF, click here .

