Mississippi State

TANF families to receive additional financial assistance

By Biancca Ball
WJTV 12
WJTV 12
 1 day ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – One hundred thirty-six Mississippi households received a one-time payment of $1,000 in emergency financial assistance this week. The funds come from the Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund (PEAF) initiative administered by the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS).

This second round of emergency assistance funding includes families that qualified for Temporary Assistance to Needy Families (TANF) from December 7, 2021, through February 7, 2022. The first round of PEAF payments was issued in December 2021.

“As Mississippi’s workforce emerges from the pandemic, MDHS is encouraging low-income families to qualify for TANF and the TANF Work Program through their MDHS county office,” said Human Services Director Robert “Bob” Anderson. “We know that many families are still struggling to meet their basic needs and regain meaningful employment. MDHS’s TANF program can assist with financial assistance and job training today for many of Mississippi’s under-employed or unemployed.”

To apply and learn more about TANF, click here .

WJTV 12

Mississippi receives $6.7M from HUD

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, Congressman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) announced Mississippi will receive $6.7 million through the Continuum of Care (CoC) program, which will be administered through Housing and Urban Development (HUD). Funding is made available through a competitive process to distribute Fiscal Year 2021 funding to CoC grant recipients. In addition, approximately $77,000,000 […]
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves advised to remove DHS child support requirement

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – One of the biggest hurdles low-income single moms in Mississippi face when they apply for child care assistance is the requirement they sue their child’s father for child support first. But on March 3, a group of governor-appointed early childhood administrators voted to recommend that Gov. Tate Reeves and his […]
WJTV 12

As Mississippi cities opt out of medical marijuana, business hopefuls shut out

JACKSON, Miss. (Mississippi Today) – Mississippians hoping to start medical marijuana businesses are up against a new obstacle: city aldermen.  Despite voters overwhelmingly passing Initiative 65 to create a medical marijuan program in November 2020, the state supreme court struck it down on constitutional technicality. After months of uncertainty, Gov. Tate Reeves signed the Mississippi Medical […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi governor makes first veto of the year

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) vetoed House Bill 980 on Thursday, March 17. The bill would have allowed the Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) to declassify a drug until the legislature came back in session. Mississippi Legislators met on Thursday to decide whether to override the veto. They decided not to […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
