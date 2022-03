Even in retirement, Tom Brady is the biggest name in the NFL. The man considered by many to be the greatest quarterback of all time famously announced his retirement from the sport in February 2022, calling an end to a career that spanned 22 seasons. But it wasn’t to last, and a mere 40 days after confirming his retirement, one of the world’s greatest sportspeople was back in action with Brady signing to play again for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2022/23 NFL season.

