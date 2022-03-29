Alton School Kindergarten Enrollment

SALEM, OREGON (TND) — Oregon has adopted new standards for teaching kindergarten social studies — standards which emphasize inherent human differences, like race, in the curriculum. Social studies for kindergarteners in Oregon, now “integrated with ethnic studies,” centers around teaching Oregon's youngest students to understand humans’ inherent differences,...
More than two dozen New Jersey pre-kindergarten students were rushed to the hospital after drinking from milk cartons that were actually filled with sanitizer. Twenty-five pre-k students ages three and four from the Early Childhood Development Center in Camden were taken to a local hospital on Wednesday out of an abundance of caution after they consumed 'non-toxic consumable sanitizer,' the Camden City School District said in a statement.
SMITHFIELD — The Johnston County Board of Education on March 8 capped enrollment at 22 schools.
A charter school in Morrisania says the pandemic has impacted its enrollment numbers drastically. Cleveland Pearson, the principal at Harriet Tubman Charter School, says that enrollment is the lowest it's been in 20 years, with a 20% drop in enrollment. School administrators believe the main cause of the decrease is...
Potential students will have an opportunity to gear up for the fall semester during Barton’s popular “Enrollment Day” sessions, which start on April 12 and will continue throughout the summer. Students can call (620) 792-9286 or visit enroll.bartonccc.edu to sign up or find more information. Students can apply for admission before coming to campus by visiting apply.bartonccc.edu.
Open enrollment for Prek-12 for the 2022-2023 school year at St. Francis Xavier School will begin Monday, March 21st. Registration packets are available online at saintxrams.org or can be picked up in the school office Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. t0 3:50 p.m. By enrolling early you can save on registration fees.
Look up individual school budgets here. Despite a huge influx of federal COVID-19 relief money, 40% of Chicago public school principals were told Friday they would have roughly the same or less money to spend in the fall, even as they have to pay more to teachers and staff who are promised raises in the union contract.
