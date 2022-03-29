ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ray, OH

SOMC’s Hospice Dog, Ray, returns to the office

By Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yAdiA_0etBb6Yh00
Ray, a golden doodle who has served as the facility’s “hospice dog” since 2016, made a triumphant return to building where he visits with patients and their families.

PORTSMOUTH — SOMC Hospice recently welcomed back an important employee who had spent the last two years working from home. Ray, a golden doodle who has served as the facility’s “hospice dog” since 2016, made a triumphant return to building where he visits with patients and their families.

He can be seen roaming the hallways or stopping by patient rooms to spread affection and warmth. His friendly personality is a welcome addition, especially for patients who are used to having the comforts of a pet at home.

“Ray is an important member of our team,” SOMC Hospice Nurse Manager Donna Holcomb said. “His loving demeanor is not only appreciated by our patients, but also by the staff. We’re all really excited to have him back to work with us.”

Ray is SOMC’s third “hospice dog,” following in the paw prints of Swan and Marley who both retired after years of faithful service. Over the years, Ray has touched countless hearts and lives in the community – and those who have appreciated his company also have a way to give back. The SOMC Development Foundation has a special fund set up specifically for Ray. The fund raises funds for treats and toys, as well as his special diet, which is designed to help him deal with the stresses associated with his role in end-of-life care.

To learn more about how you can support Ray, or give back in other ways, visit somc.org/development or call 740-356-5609.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Portsmouth Daily Times
Portsmouth Daily Times

4K+

Followers

108

Posts

538K+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
News 12

Paws & Pals: Dogs up for adoption at Southampton Animal Shelter on March 11

In this week's Paws & Pals, Southampton Animal Shelter presented four pets looking for their 'furever' homes. Introducing Franklin: This sweet 3-year-old Poodle mix has sadly had a tough life. He was hit by a car and suffered an injury to his right hind leg and had to get surgery. Franklin doesn’t let it slow him down, and he has a bright and peppy personality. He would do best in a quiet home with children 14 and older where he can be the only dog.
PETS
WETM

Pet of the Week: Geronimo, Animal Care Sanctuary

EAST SMITHFIELD, Pa. (WETM) – Today’s Pet of the Week from the Animal Care Sanctuary is a total sweetheart with enthusiasm and kisses to spare!. Geronimo, a five-month-old “gentleman” loves attention and loves just about everybody. ACS said despite having a lot of learning and growing left to do, he would do very well in a home with other dogs, cats, or kids. And he absolutely loves to give a good kiss, go on long walks and run around the yard. And because he’s so young and bright, he should be relatively easy to train; in fact, he already knows how to sit!
PETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Pets & Animals
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
City
Portsmouth, OH
City
Ray, OH
Concord News Journal

Man was rejected to board on his flight home because he ‘put on some weight’ since his passport photo was taken and didn’t match the picture, dies after missing life-saving treatment

Since the pandemic began more than two years ago, airline companies have been hit hard wiping out tens of thousands of jobs and uncountable billions in revenue. The pandemic changed the way airlines operate, enforcing strict measures and procedures for both passengers and employees leading to a lot of problems in handling the boarding process, flights and arrivals.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

New chapter for '100-year-old' rescue cat in Worcester

A 21-year-old rescue cat that received re-homing offers from around the world has instead found a new place to live near the centre that cared for her. Rather than head to her fans abroad, Morag - said to be 100 years old in human years - is starting a new life in Worcester after causing a stir online.
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marley
ohmymag.co.uk

These owners abandoned their dog for this unusual reason

A dog was abandoned at a local shelter in North Carolina for a bizarre reason. The owners thought their dog was gay, so they abandoned him. Fezco is a dog of an unknown breed and is estimated to be around 4 or 5-years-old. He was abandoned at the Stanly County Animal Protective Services in Albemarle, North Carolina.
PETS
ohmymag.co.uk

This Mr Ugly of a dog shelter seeks a new home

Vincent, a five-year-old blind dog, has earned the moniker Mr Ugly at Blind Dogs Rescue UK, but he hopes to shed the title once he finds a new home in the UK. Volunteers lost hope that this sad puppy would find his forever family after he was dubbed Mr Ugly.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Hospice Dog#Somc Hospice
WSLS

Local veterinarians raising money to help a good dog get a second chance

Local veterinarians are working to give a good dog a second chance of life. Louise is a Goldendoodle that was born with knee issues that needs expensive surgery to correct. She was given to Vinton Veterinary hospital because her owners could not take care of her, so veterinarians there stepped in to help.
PETS
Santa Barbara Edhat

Dogs of the Week: Nikki and Nelson

(Bonded Pair - must be adopted together) Nikki and Nelson are an adorable pair of sweet and affectionate Maltese mixes (best guess). Nikki is three years old and Nelson is one year old, and they weigh nine and ten pounds respectively. Both came into rescue in early December, and shortly thereafter Nikki gave birth to three beautiful puppies.
PETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
fox40jackson.com

5 puppy training tips no one ever tells you

It’s National Puppy Day — and Americans from coast to coast are celebrating all the fur babies who may or may not be chewing on their furniture at this very moment. If your lovable new puppy is prone to having accidents on your living room carpet or jumping on house guests — fear not. Pet expert and puppy trainer Andrea Arden, who is based in New York City, shared with Fox News Digital some helpful (and often unthought of) tips to train your pup to be the perfect canine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
dogster.com

Dogs in the Classroom Program

Nonprofit Pet Care Trust has joined forces with therapy dog organization Pet Partners to launch Dogs in the Classroom, a pilot program that provides interactions with registered therapy dog teams in approximately 100 classrooms across the country through the 2021-2022 school year. Research has shown many social, behavioral and academic...
PETS
Countrymom

National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day. Colleen Paige, a Pet Lifestyle Expert Animal Behaviorist and author, founded National Puppy Day in 2006. Every year since 2006 on March 23rd, National Puppy Day has been celebrated. Puppies are naturally affectionate and give us unconditional love. They are fun to watch and they make us laugh with their antics.
Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth Daily Times

Portsmouth, OH
4K+
Followers
108
Post
538K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Portsmouth Daily Times

Comments / 0

Community Policy