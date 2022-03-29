SOMC’s Hospice Dog, Ray, returns to the office

Ray, a golden doodle who has served as the facility’s “hospice dog” since 2016, made a triumphant return to building where he visits with patients and their families.

PORTSMOUTH — SOMC Hospice recently welcomed back an important employee who had spent the last two years working from home. Ray, a golden doodle who has served as the facility’s “hospice dog” since 2016, made a triumphant return to building where he visits with patients and their families.

He can be seen roaming the hallways or stopping by patient rooms to spread affection and warmth. His friendly personality is a welcome addition, especially for patients who are used to having the comforts of a pet at home.

“Ray is an important member of our team,” SOMC Hospice Nurse Manager Donna Holcomb said. “His loving demeanor is not only appreciated by our patients, but also by the staff. We’re all really excited to have him back to work with us.”

Ray is SOMC’s third “hospice dog,” following in the paw prints of Swan and Marley who both retired after years of faithful service. Over the years, Ray has touched countless hearts and lives in the community – and those who have appreciated his company also have a way to give back. The SOMC Development Foundation has a special fund set up specifically for Ray. The fund raises funds for treats and toys, as well as his special diet, which is designed to help him deal with the stresses associated with his role in end-of-life care.

To learn more about how you can support Ray, or give back in other ways, visit somc.org/development or call 740-356-5609.