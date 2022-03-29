Air National Guard to hold ceremony for unit headed to Middle East

PORTLAND, Ore. - Keep your eyes on the skies!. The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct F-15 Eagle night training missions March 15, 16 and 17 this week. "Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots assigned to the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements," the Guard said. "Night flying is an essential training requirement for nighttime competency maneuvers."
Airman Marco Ruiz, a native of Fontana, has completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. "I joined the Navy because I've always wanted to serve my country while at the same time travel the world and explore career opportunities," said Ruiz.
LAURINBURG —When the NC Army National Guard’s Special Operations Detachment unit has to practice jumping out of aircrafts, oftentimes they do it at the Laurinburg/Maxton Airport. After all, it’s the home of the Army’s Golden Knights. But here’s the thing about training, everyone has to do it and unfortunately accidents happen.
SEOUL, March 15 (Reuters) - The USS Abraham Lincoln aicraft carrier led military exercises in the Yellow Sea, and air defence artillery at Osan air base intensified drills, U.S. forces in Asia said on Tuesday amid signs of an imminent North Korean long-range missile test. Tension on the Korean Peninsula...
The U.S. expressed its outrage on Thursday after Iran was allowed to run a stand hawking missile systems and naval vessels at an arms fair in Qatar, where commanders of its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were spotted drinking tea and nibbling dates. The I.R.G.C. is listed as a terrorist...
After more than 33 years in service, former III Armored Corps Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Crosby retired in a ceremony here in front of friends, family and leaders Friday at the corps headquarters. Crosby spent a number of years in the III Armored Corps as a command sergeant major,...
On Thursday the Marine Corps launched its first ever Marine littoral regiment ― a new unit that already may have the U.S.’s near-peer militaries worried. “Adversaries do not like this concept at all,” Gen. Eric Smith, the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, told reporters at a briefing on Monday. “They don’t like the fact that units are highly mobile, that they have a low signature, and that the adversary doesn’t know where these things are.”
Aviators from the USS Harry S. Truman’s air wing have been walking the beat in Romanian skies as they’ve joined NATO’s air policing mission at a tense time in eastern Europe. It’s a mission that usually falls to the U.S. Air Force and other NATO air forces,...
Navy divers took to the frigid waters of the Arctic this month during Ice Exercise 2022 to retrieve torpedoes fired by fast attack submarines participating in the biennial exercise. Divers from both Joint Base Pearl Harbor’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One and Underwater Construction Team One were flown by...
The first B-21 Raider bomber is currently undergoing ground testing. It’s taking place at Air Force Plant 42, a classified facility in California’s Antelope Valley desert. At the same time, the civilian head of the Air Force is pushing for an unmanned long-range bomber, one that could fly alongside the B-21 or embark on particularly dangerous missions.
Four U.S. Marines were killed a Friday’s MV-22 Osprey crash in their country, according to Norwegian officials. “The police in Nordland County confirmed Saturday morning that the crew of four have died,” a statement from the Norwegian military said. The Marines, assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing,...
Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
The recent biennial, large-scale arctic warfighting exercise in Alaska that puts soldiers, airmen and a mix of the other services to the test defending the far north saw its own first –— air defense integration. The U.S. Northern Command “Arctic Edge 2022″ exercise, the largest joint exercise held...
A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
Two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters helped rescue a civilian aircraft in Putnam County, Florida, last week, the Navy said. The helicopters, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 out of NAS Jacksonville, Florida, received a distress call regarding a downed civilian aircraft as they were conducting routine training operations March 14.
The Air Force plans to retire nearly three dozen of Tyndall Air Force Base’s F-22 fighter jets in fiscal 2023, ending tentative plans to move them to Virginia that have been on hold for more than three years. The Raptors have been flying out of nearby Eglin AFB in...
One solder has been killed while two others have been rescued after a Navy plane crashed off the Virginia coast on Wednesday night. The V-22 Osprey aircraft crashed north of the Chincoteague Causeway just off Wildcat Point near the Maryland line shortly after 7:30pm Wednesday evening. Lt. Cmdr. Rob Myers,...
Dual-military couples in the Department of the Air Force now have more flexibility to decide their next steps after childbirth or adoption. For couples in which one active duty airman or guardian is married to another, the military is offering either person up to a year after their child arrives to ask to leave the Air Force or Space Force. The new policy began March 1.
