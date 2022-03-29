ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Air National Guard to hold ceremony for unit headed to Middle East

By Kyle Jones
wglr.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleVOLK FIELD, Wis. — The Wisconsin Air National Guard will hold a sendoff...

www.wglr.com

Comments / 0

Related
kpic

Oregon Air National Guard to conduct night training flights this week

PORTLAND, Ore. - Keep your eyes on the skies!. The Oregon Air National Guard’s 142nd Wing will conduct F-15 Eagle night training missions March 15, 16 and 17 this week. "Night training allows the Citizen-Airmen pilots assigned to the Portland Air National Guard Base to stay current with mandatory Air Force requirements," the Guard said. "Night flying is an essential training requirement for nighttime competency maneuvers."
PORTLAND, OR
Fontana Herald News

Fontana resident becomes member of U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard

Airman Marco Ruiz, a native of Fontana, has completed an intensive 10-week training program to become a member of the elite U.S. Navy Ceremonial Guard. "I joined the Navy because I've always wanted to serve my country while at the same time travel the world and explore career opportunities," said Ruiz.
FONTANA, CA
Laurinburg Exchange

National Guard honors Scotland EMS

LAURINBURG —When the NC Army National Guard’s Special Operations Detachment unit has to practice jumping out of aircrafts, oftentimes they do it at the Laurinburg/Maxton Airport. After all, it’s the home of the Army’s Golden Knights. But here’s the thing about training, everyone has to do it and unfortunately accidents happen.
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Government
Daily Mail

US fumes at ally Qatar for letting Iran's Revolutionary Guard 'drink tea and nibble dates' while they showed off models of their missiles in the shadow of America's largest Middle East base

The U.S. expressed its outrage on Thursday after Iran was allowed to run a stand hawking missile systems and naval vessels at an arms fair in Qatar, where commanders of its elite Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps were spotted drinking tea and nibbling dates. The I.R.G.C. is listed as a terrorist...
MILITARY
MilitaryTimes

Marine Corps launches new littoral unit that US adversaries reportedly hate

On Thursday the Marine Corps launched its first ever Marine littoral regiment ― a new unit that already may have the U.S.’s near-peer militaries worried. “Adversaries do not like this concept at all,” Gen. Eric Smith, the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps, told reporters at a briefing on Monday. “They don’t like the fact that units are highly mobile, that they have a low signature, and that the adversary doesn’t know where these things are.”
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Middle East#Arabian Peninsula#Air Control Squadron
MilitaryTimes

Navy divers recover torpedoes under Arctic ice during ICEX

Navy divers took to the frigid waters of the Arctic this month during Ice Exercise 2022 to retrieve torpedoes fired by fast attack submarines participating in the biennial exercise. Divers from both Joint Base Pearl Harbor’s Mobile Diving and Salvage Unit One and Underwater Construction Team One were flown by...
MILITARY
Popular Mechanics

The First B-21 Raider Is Being Tested at a Top-Secret Air Force Manufacturing Plant

The first B-21 Raider bomber is currently undergoing ground testing. It’s taking place at Air Force Plant 42, a classified facility in California’s Antelope Valley desert. At the same time, the civilian head of the Air Force is pushing for an unmanned long-range bomber, one that could fly alongside the B-21 or embark on particularly dangerous missions.
CALIFORNIA STATE
MilitaryTimes

4 United States Marines killed in Osprey crash, Norway confirms

Four U.S. Marines were killed a Friday’s MV-22 Osprey crash in their country, according to Norwegian officials. “The police in Nordland County confirmed Saturday morning that the crew of four have died,” a statement from the Norwegian military said. The Marines, assigned to the 2nd Marine Air Wing,...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
24/7 Wall St.

America’s 25 Military Cities

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the U.S. deployed 12,000 troops to NATO member nations in Europe in early March. It is unclear if more American troops will be deployed. President Joe Biden has said none of these American military members will take part in fighting against Russia. They are there to bolster the security of […]
MILITARY
Army Times

Fort Sill soldier dies after basic training event

A soldier going through the beginning stages of basic combat training at Fort Sill, Oklahoma, died on the afternoon of March 3 after completing a training exercise. Pvt. Estanley Cabrera, 24, was assigned to the 434th Field Artillery Brigade when he began showing signs of distress following an introductory exercise called “Hellcat 100,” according to a preliminary Army incident report.
FORT SILL, OK
MilitaryTimes

Navy helicopters rescue civilian pilot in Florida

Two MH-60R Seahawk helicopters helped rescue a civilian aircraft in Putnam County, Florida, last week, the Navy said. The helicopters, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron 70 out of NAS Jacksonville, Florida, received a distress call regarding a downed civilian aircraft as they were conducting routine training operations March 14.
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL
MilitaryTimes

It’s now easier for new parents to leave Air Force, Space Force

Dual-military couples in the Department of the Air Force now have more flexibility to decide their next steps after childbirth or adoption. For couples in which one active duty airman or guardian is married to another, the military is offering either person up to a year after their child arrives to ask to leave the Air Force or Space Force. The new policy began March 1.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy