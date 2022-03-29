ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wright-patterson Air Force Base, OH

Natural disaster training exercise to take place at Wright-Patterson AFB today

By WHIO Staff
 1 day ago
WPAFB Wright-Patterson Air Force Base (FILE) (HANDOUT)

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE — Wright-Patterson Air Force Base personnel will hold a scheduled natural disaster response training exercise today, according to a base spokesperson.

Warning sirens and notifications over the “Giant Voice” are all part of the training exercise, which will take place during an unspecified time Wednesday, the spokesperson said in a media release Tuesday. Other communications will also be made across Areas A and B to notify base members of the simulated event.

People traveling on or near the base during the exercise are told to expect some impacts of the exercise including backed-up traffic at the gates, travel congestion, emergency vehicles moving around the base, temporary closures of some roads, increased security measures and others, the spokesperson said.

Additional details were not released.

