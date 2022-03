For the first few spring practices of the year, media members for the Oregon Ducks didn’t have a ton to go off of. We were allowed onto the sidelines to view the warm-up stretches and a few positional or individual drills, but getting a feel for how the team makeup currently stood wasn’t always easy. That changed on Thursday morning, when the Ducks ran three quick series of 11-on-11 drills, giving us a quick look at a potential first-team, second-team, and third-team offense and defense this early in the game. On top of that, we saw more special teams drills, handoff work,...

