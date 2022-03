People are being urged not to dismiss a cough as Covid after figures showed a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the decline in TB up to 2019 appears to have reversed, with cases increasing by 2.4% in England – from 4,615 in 2018 to 4,725 in 2019.While TB cases fell in 2020, most likely due to people staying away from the NHS during the pandemic, suggestions are that infections rose by more than 7% in 2021.Anyone with a cough, particularly those in groups at a higher risk of catching TB, are being urged not...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO