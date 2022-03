It seems that Chatri Sityodtong isn’t very interested in signing Francis Ngannou to ONE Championship. The UFC heavyweight champion is currently set to be a free agent at the beginning of 2023. His high-profile feud with Dana White and the UFC has made it a foregone conclusion that ‘The Predator’ will soon be gone from the promotion next year. The UFC president has gone as far as stating that they’re already looking at options for an interim title bout next.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO