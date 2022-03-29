ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Firefighters rescue kitten trapped inside owner's bathroom wall

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127o5Y_0etBZRlD00

March 29 (UPI) -- Firefighters in Britain responded to a home where an 8-week-old kitten became trapped inside a bathroom wall only six hours after being brought to the house.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said in a Facebook post that the Red Watch crew from Wallsend Community Fire Station responded to Danielle Douglas' home when the kitten became trapped inside the bathroom wall.

Douglas told firefighters the kitten, named Tubs, had only been at her home for six hours before vanishing.

"One minute I was watching him curled up asleep on the floor, the next moment he'd disappeared in to thin air," Douglas told firefighters.

"I had an idea to search the internet for mammy cat purring noises that I could play around the flat. This worked as the kitten responded to the cat calling sounds," she said. "The resulting meowing was coming from behind the bathroom wall. I was beside myself with worry as I thought that the kitten would be petrified as he was just getting used to his new surroundings."

Firefighters removed some tiles and bath paneling from the wall and were able to locate the kitten behind some plasterboard. Firefighter Paul Simpson, a "self-confessed cat lover," was able to get a hold of the feline and handed him over to his owner.

"The firefighters were amazing. I felt instantly reassured as they talked me through the rescue plan," Douglas said. "They were really gentle with Tubs and made sure that we were both OK before they left. They even did a safe and well check on my smoke alarms on their way out!"

Comments / 2

Check out more stories from
UPI News
UPI News

321K+

Followers

53K+

Posts

104M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local woman says small dog left for dead at her home

GLASSPORT, Pa. — A Glassport woman is speaking out, trying to find whoever abandoned a small, injured dog outside of her home late Friday night. The woman, who requested to remain anonymous, said she heard a vehicle parked outside of her Euclid Street house around 11:30 p.m. She then heard soft cries, and a vehicle pull away.
GLASSPORT, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitten#Cat#Firefighters#Britain#Uk#The Red Watch
WCVB

23 surrendered Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs looking for new homes

METHUEN, Mass. — Nearly two dozen Yorkie-Chihuahua-mix dogs rescued from a Worcester County home earlier this month are looking for new homes, the MSPCA said. The dogs, which range in age from 1 to 16 years, are in overall fine health except for dental issues that will need to be addressed before they can go home, the MSPCA said. The dogs will need to be spayed, neutered, microchipped and vaccinated as well.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MA
Jersey Shore Online

Abandoned Puppies Rescued From Trash

HOWELL – A litter of nine puppies were rescued by a good Samaritan after finding them in a box near piles of trash at the Collingwood Auction in Farmingdale. During the weekend of February 26, the Monmouth County SPCA was alerted about the abandoned puppies and quickly sent out their Animal Control team to recover them.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
IFLScience

The Dog Who Kept Pushing Kids Into A River To Acquire Steak Rewards

In 1908 Paris, according to a contemporary story from the New York Times, there lived a dog who was definitely not a good boy. The story begins with a Newfoundland dog that heard a child screaming for help after they had fallen into the river Seine. The dog, to its credit, searched for the source of the screaming before diving into the river and rescuing him, like a ye olde Lassie.
ANIMALS
WTGS

Puppy found with paws screwed to door getting help from SC animal shelter

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A 5-month old puppy found with its paws screwed to a bathroom door is getting help from a South Carolina animal shelter and a specialist. Deputies said the incident happened on Friday, Feb. 25 when they were waved down by a county employee that a suspect may have been under the influence of something strong and had his dog screwed to the wall and barricaded in a bathroom.
UNION COUNTY, SC
Daily Mail

Family's horror as they are given just 10 minutes to escape their Blue Mountains home before a landslide SWALLOWED the driveway and front yard: 'It felt like an out-of-body experience'

A family has opened up about the terrifying moment they were given just 10 minutes to pack their belongings and flee to safety as a massive landslide threatened to swallow their home. The Buksh family's home is in the foothills of the Blue Mountains, which has been hammered by torrential...
ACCIDENTS
96.1 The Eagle

Dangerous Land Walking Frankenfish Will Eat Mammals! See It? Kill It!

What do you call a fish that feeds on other fish, reptiles, mammals and small birds? This isn't a set-up to a joke, this fish does all of that and walks on land!. Technically this beast is called the Northern Snakehead but you may have heard it called the "Frankenfish"! These suckers can grow up to 3 feet in length, they have many teeth used to eat almost anything in sight, they have the ability to travel on land temporarily, can breathe air AND you need to kill them!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
purewow.com

9 Signs Your Dog Is Super Connected to You

For the most part, it’s pretty obvious when a dog likes you. The licks, the wags, the smiles! But just like people, some pups have reserved personalities. If you’re worried whether or not your dog is connected to you, take a look at their body language and then read the tell-tail signs below. Canines thrive on human companionship and love, so chances are, your pup would hold your hand if he could.
PETS
WLWT 5

Puppies cling to each other after being rescued by Ohio humane society

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Two Ohio puppies clung to each other after being rescued by an Ohio humane society Tuesday. According to Animal Charity of Ohio, two concerned citizens called the Youngtown Police Department after seeing three dogs, a mom and her two puppies, hidden from view in a small fenced-in area that was covered with a blue tarp.
OHIO STATE
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
321K+
Followers
53K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy