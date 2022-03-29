ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warm and Sunny Tuesday

By Cam Tran
WESH
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHigh pressure will be in control keeping us dry and quiet through tomorrow. However it will be...

www.wesh.com

Fox 59

Colder weekend ahead; tracking winter mix overnight

Clouds loom overhead and passing showers will continue for this Friday, as highs struggle to reach the middle 40s (well below the seasonal average of 56°). Winter or heavier coats are a good call today, and keep the umbrella nearby for a steadier shower this afternoon and early evening.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WYTV.com

Snow returning for the weekend as temps fall

Scattered showers and sprinkles will continue tonight under cloudy skies. A cold front will sweep through the region, opening the door for much colder conditions into the weekend. Showers will start mixing with, and then changing to, snow overnight. Lows will drop to the lower 30s. Blustery winds will send wind chills into the 20s by morning. Little to no accumulation will occur.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Possible storms Thursday as temps rise

There is a chance for some scattered showers overnight and possibly into Thursday. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says Thursday will be cloudy, windy and milder with a high of 60 degrees. Scattered showers are possible although there will be plenty of dry times during the day.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
ENVIRONMENT
WWL-AMFM

Morning fog then nice weather until Wednesday

Early morning commuters will have to deal with morning fog in the metro are Once the fog clears the weather will be nice until storms roll in on Wednesday. “We start Monday with patchy fog, then it turns into a pleasant if slightly warm spring…
ENVIRONMENT
WESH

Sunny, comfortable Tuesday before severe threat moves in

Today will be a great day to get outside. However, we are expecting storms and rain on Wednesday and Thursday. A low end severe weather threat is likely tomorrow afternoon & early evening. A 1/5 severe weather threat is in place. Strong winds will be the primary concern. Tornado & hail threat are low.
ENVIRONMENT
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers in the morning, sun may break through clouds

Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
ENVIRONMENT
Fox 59

Sunny start to spring; warming up through Monday

We officially start spring at 11:33 AM and the weather today will feel more spring-like! The system that brought gray skies and light rain on Saturday has moved to the northeast. High pressure is now building into the Ohio Valley, which will bring us full sunshine to wrap-up the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WYTV.com

Monday will be calm and warm by rain chances start on Tuesday

Monday is going to be the nicest day of the upcoming week. Expect mild temperatures with highs in the lower 60s and lots of sunshine. Tuesday comes with another increase in clouds and that will keep temperatures from warming as much. Highs will be in the lower 50s with mostly cloudy skies. The next storm system will arrive Wednesday. Showers are likely with mid-50s for highs. Scattered showers continue Thursday as highs drop back to the lower 50s. Friday will also be mostly cloudy with highs staying in the lower 50s.
WEATHER
KFDA

Adrian’s Weekend Outlook: Sunny & Warm with Fire Danger

After a cool work week, highs this weekend will be back above average into the 70s with plentiful sunshine. Winds will be light Saturday from the SW at 5-15mph. Sunday is when the winds will ramp up from the SW at 15-25mph with gusts of 40-55mph. This will lead to critical fire danger Sunday afternoon, so no burning! We’ll also be tracking a storm system coming in late Sunday night bringing the chance of widespread precipitation for the new work week... You’ll want to stay tuned!
ADRIAN, TX

