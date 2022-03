One of the most popular and also most fun events of 2021 was Second Fridays at Cottage Square in Eastdale Village Town Center in Poughkeepsie. Actually, I should say series of events because it happens on the second Friday of the month. Here’s some great news… Second Fridays are back, and with all the new businesses that have come to Eastdale Village in the past year, Second Fridays will be bigger and better than ever.

