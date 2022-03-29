Greensboro Joins Annual Wylands National Mayor’s Challenge for Water Conservation

Take the pledge to conserve water during the 11th Wylands National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation in April. This national community service campaign challenges communities to make pledges to use water more efficiently, reduce pollution, save energy, and explore ways to improve their community's health.

Visit this website to join the campaign and take the pledge. In return, you may win $3,000 toward your utilities, water-saving products for your home, product rebates, and more. You may also nominate a Greensboro charity to receive a new Toyota Highlander Hybrid.

The challenge, which encourages mayors across the country to participate, runs from April 1-30. Mayor Nancy Vaughan and City Council on March 1 declared April as Wylands National Mayor's Challenge for Water Conservation Month to jump-start local participation.

"It’s become obvious to me that water is one of our most precious resources. We all must work together to do our part to conserve water and use it wisely,” said Vaughan "That's why I’m once again taking this pledge and asking Greensboro residents to join me. Let’s show other cities how the Gate City takes pride in our environment."

"In the last 10 years, we've seen climate change and shifting weather patterns affect the distribution of water, pollution impact the quality of water, and freshwater sources used at a quicker rate than they are bring refilled," said Wyland Foundation President Steve Creech. "That's why it is so important to have programs like this where people can learn what they can do to help."

Questions? Call Laine Roberts at 336-373-6401.