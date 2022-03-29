ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 Release Date Delayed

By Terry Oh
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Unfortunate news recently spread around the internet. Breath of the Wild 2 release date delayed until an ambiguous date in Spring 2023. Many fans speculated for a 2022 release, excited over the sequel to the master piece. But to their dismay, the game will not debut in 2022. The first game...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Did Rockstar Games Just Tease The Setting of GTA 6?

Did Rockstar Games just tease the setting of the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto 6?. Earlier this year, Rockstar Games already confirmed that they're working on GTA 6, the sixth entry to the massively popular open-world action-adventure video game franchise. However, the developer didn't share new details about its gameplay, release date, or what video game platforms it will be available on, but rumors suggest that they're aiming to release it in 2023, but a 2024 release on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S is far more likely. There are also rumors that claim Vice City, Rockstar's fictional take on Miami, will be one of the central locations of GTA 6.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Nintendo Switch Finally Added This Long-Awaited Feature

It's hard to argue against the success of the Nintendo Switch. Even though Sony's PlayStation and Microsoft's Xbox remain popular, Nintendo's unique approach of having a legitimately hybrid console that can seamlessly transition to that of a handheld has made its mark on the ever-evolving console market. Even if it remains a holdover from the eighth generation of gaming, the Nintendo Switch's innovative format continues to be viable in the modern marketplace, especially in the wake of supply issues plaguing the next-gen consoles.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PS4 Stealth Release Surprises PlayStation Fans With Free Game

The PS4 has a new and free game out of nowhere, thanks to a surprise stealth release. The PS5 has been out for a couple of years now, yet the PS4 continues to get plenty of new games. In fact, most games releasing are still coming to the PS4, as the current-gen install base on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X still isn't large enough to warrant skipping out on the monster install size of the PS4 and Xbox One. In a couple more years, this will change, but for now, the PS4 is getting most new releases, and it's still even getting surprise releases like Bleach: Brave Souls, a free game on mobile and PC that has over 60 million downloads.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

This Elden Ring mod brings all the Soulsbourne heroes together to fight the game's final boss

Elden Ring's final boss can't withstand the combined might of all the Soulsborne heroes. While a co-op partner or a summoned AI can turn the tide of Elden Ring's battles, modder Garden of Eyes has taken the idea of assistance to another level. In a YouTube video showcasing their newest mod, we see the heroes from FromSoftware's previous games coming together in an epic battle against Elden Ring's last boss.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Zelda Games#The Legend Of Zelda#Delaying#Video Game#Nintendo Switch#Polish
SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Lost Pokemon Card Resurfaces, Sells for Over $130,000

A rare Pokemon card has appeared "in the wild" for the first time in over 20 years, after it was sold for a major sum at auction. Earlier this year, a "Snap Magikarp" Pokemon trading card was auctioned off for 5 million yen (about $136,000 in US dollars), having made its way onto the open market for what appears to be the first time ever. The Snap Magikarp card was part of a CoroCoro magazine promotion to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Snap back in 1999 and involved entrants sending their photos from the game. Five winners had their photos printed onto "official" Pokemon cards, with each winner receiving 20 copies of their unique card. Most of the cards have made their way into the hands of various collectors, but the "Snap Magikarp" had never appeared in public, leaving many to believe that the card was lost to history.
GAMBLING
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Nintendo
ComicBook

Red Dead Redemption 2 Fans Insulted Over New Red Dead Online Update

Just like in 2021, Rockstar Games continues to anger Red Dead Redemption 2 and Red Dead Online fans. While GTA 5 has been remastered for a second time (and while it's now available on its third generation of consoles), and while GTA Online continues to be heavily supported with several big updates a year, Red Dead Redemption fans have had nothing to celebrate. Red Dead Online is seemingly dead in the water and Red Dead Redemption 2 has yet to be brought forward to the new consoles, which wouldn't be so perplexing if GTA 5, an eight-year-old-game, hadn't just been released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Rubbing salt in the wound, Grand Theft Auto fans just got remasters for GTA 3, GTA Vice City, and GTA San Andreas. What did Red Dead Redemption fans just get? Tan pants in Red Dead Online.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

Latest GTA 6 Rumors Point To The Largest Game Yet

As fans finally know, Rockstar Games is in the process of developing "Grand Theft Auto 6." Unfortunately, we don't know much besides that. Leakers and industry insiders have taken up the task of speculation, spinning the rumor mill with supposed updates on the highly anticipated installment. The latest of these leaks involves games industry analyst Michael Pachter, who claims "GTA 6" might be more massive than expected.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

The Stanley Parable: Ultra Deluxe hits consoles next month

A whopping nine years after it was originally released, a definitive version of The Stanley Parable is on the way. In a post on Twitter, publisher Crows Crows Crows announced that The Stanely Parable: Ultra Deluxe will launch on April 27 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Wild Rift Season 3 End Date?

Ranked standing is one of the best indications of skill in any team game. And in Wild Rift, players have a set amount of time to acquire their goal rank. Whether it’s climbing within to the top of the tier or even attempting to just hit gold, different players have different objectives. But for some time, Wild Rift developers left the season end date unannounced. Very recently, the Wild Rift Season 3 End Date officially revealed. Therefore, people may be wondering what the season 3 end date is for pokemon unite.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

New Void Jungler Leak Show Potential Release Date

The last champion to grace Summoners Rift was Renata Glasc and she was released quickly after Zeri. Since then, the League of Legends Champion Dev Team has gone relatively quiet. Most of the time, League of Legends fans can expect a new champion every other month or so. That means that the Void Jungler, who was teased at the beginning of the year, is likely coming soon. With that in mind, leaks are likely to start coming and the lastest one while not showing who she is, did say when she would likely come out. Here is the latest on the Void Jungler Leak.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Dying Light 2 devs are working on New Game Plus and a Photo Mode

Dying Light 2 developer, Techland, is working on bringing a Photo Mode and New Game Plus Mode to the game. In an interview with Game Informer, Lead Game Designer, Tymon Smektała, touched on some of the features that fans of the game request most. These include New Game Plus, a Photo Mode and even some additional difficulty tiers to choose between. According to Smektała, “those are definitely things that are on the table currently and that are being worked on.”
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Apex Legends Character Leak Potentially Reveals 9 New Legends

Apex Legends has continued to gain steam since its launch and is likely the most popular Battle Royale on the market. With that has come constant updates with a new season every three months. What the major additions during these seasons are the Legends themselves. Fans are always wondering what the new one is going to be and now they may know more than ever before. In a potentially massive Apex Legends Character Leak, nine new Legends were shown including gameplay of a few of them.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Is Pokemon Unite Still Pay to Win?

When Pokemon Unite first released, many players criticized the game for its pay to win structure. The item upgrades cost way too much, making it realistically impossible to acquire max level held item upgrades through non-payment means. At the time, it cost around $80 (USD) of purchases to fully upgrade a held item. But now that months have passed since it’s initial release, the game’s economy drastically improved. This then begs the question, is Pokemon Unite still pay to win?
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

What is the Apex Legends Mobile Global Release Date

Apex Legends Mobile released in very specified regions. The limited release serves as a test period preparing for the eventual global release of the game. For those not within the region, pre-registration opened up. So for most of the world, they must wait for the global release before getting hands on experience. Of course, VPN usage is a viable method of play as well. Regardless, this then begs the question, what is the Apex Legends Mobile Global Release Date?
VIDEO GAMES
POPSUGAR

A Look Inside the Japanese Game that Inspired "Pachinko"

Apple TV+'s latest series "Pachinko" is a historical drama that centers on one woman's journey through multiple generations. The series is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Min Jin Lee, which tells the story of Sunja, a woman who experiences deep love and significant loss amidst the Japanese annexation of Korea. Sunja makes incredible sacrifices in her lifetime for the betterment of her children, and as she gets older, she reflects on the several obstacles she has overcome in her life.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

Current state of Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile has now been out for almost two weeks now. With that in mind, what is the state of the game? Well, the ranked system remains rather flawed. What started off as a great launch transformed into a rather troublesome game, with hackers taking over the top of the ladder. This article dsicusses the current state of Apex Legends mobile. By going over ups and downs of the game, the article attempts to objectively gauge the mobile game’s progress.
VIDEO GAMES
The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
718K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy