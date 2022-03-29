ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

ISP: Evansville homicide suspect found dead at crash scene killed himself

By Jeff Wiehe
 1 day ago

WARNING: This story contains graphic imagery not suitable for all readers

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – With police cars in pursuit, the gold Buick went off the left side of the road, ramped over a driveway and went airborne before striking a utility pole.

That’s when the car came to rest upside down in a ditch off the highway.

The crash, though, is not what killed 30-year-old Samuel Aaron Robb.

The Valparaiso man, who had been wanted in connection to a double homicide in Evansville hours earlier, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound Friday, according Indiana State Police.

It’s unclear whether Robb shot himself during the police pursuit or after the crash.

Police had been looking for a gold Buick investigators thought Robb may have been driving after witnesses said a man matching Robb’s description shot and killed two people at a home in Evansville on Thursday right before midnight.

While searching for the car, a trooper noticed a gold Buick backing into a parking spot at a hotel in Corydon around 5 a.m. Friday. Corydon is about an hour-and-a-half away from Evansville.

The trooper watched the car and waited for other law enforcement to arrive. At some point, the car pulled out of the spot and police followed. When the Buick turned north on State Road 135, police turned on their lights and sirens in an attempt to pull the car over.

That’s when the Buick sped off, police said.

In a matter of seconds, the Buick crossed the center line and drove off the west side of the roadway. Seconds later it was upside down. Medics pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

A firearm and other evidence at the scene indicated Robb may have shot himself. Harrison County Coroner Jeremy McKim conducted an autopsy and listed the preliminary cause of death as a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

McKim ruled the manner of death as suicide, according to an Indiana State Police media release.

Police believe Robb, of Valparaiso, may have been the shooter in the Evansville killings. The names of those killed have not been released, and the shooting is still under investigation.

Robb’s crash is also still under investigation, police said.

