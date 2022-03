Rochester, NY (WHAM) - Rochester is well known for rapidly changing weather conditions, especially in early spring. Thursday's weather will fit nicely into this narrative. A warm front will approach the region from the Ohio Valley late Wednesday into Thursday morning. A few passing showers will accompany the front as it moves across Western New York Thursday morning. Once the front passes through, the temperature will rapidly increase to near 70 degrees by the afternoon.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 18 HOURS AGO