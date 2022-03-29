ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Fran Drescher returns to primetime TV as guest star on ‘Mr. Mayor’

By Stephanie Thompson
 1 day ago

(NBC) — Ted Danson, Holly Hunter and company welcome a guest star to Tuesday’s episode of “Mr. Mayor.”

Fran Drescher appears as a potential romantic interest for Danson’s character, Los Angeles Mayor Neil Bremer, who gets a crash course in the risks of using dating apps.

“That was a lesson in how online dating and texting and all of that has its traps,” said Danson about the plotline before the two characters meet.

Fortunately for Bremer, Fran Drescher’s sexy sixty-something character, Angelica Masters, turns out to be a real person.

“She’s on what she calls a tramp-page,” said Drescher about her character. “She’s recently divorced, and she’s out to have a good time, and hot to trot.”

And for Drescher and Danson, it was the chance for a couple of sitcom legends to pair up.

“I feel very blessed to have been able to work with him,” said Drescher. “When you work with somebody that’s been doing it for years, it makes such a difference.”

“She’s such a delight,” said Danson. “She’s so good. And so funny.”

Maybe making for a mayoral match.

Watch “Mr. Mayor” Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., right after “Young Rock” at 8 p.m. and just before “This Is Us,” at 9 p.m.

