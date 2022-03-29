ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Dora, FL

Mount Dora police search for missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT DORA, Fla. – The Mount Dora Police Department is searching for a missing 78-year-old man with Alzheimer’s. David Michael Blackley was last seen leaving his home in Mount...

Missing 12-year-old girl found, Daytona Beach police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – UPDATE: Daytona Beach police said around 12:30 p.m. that Nevaeh Conrey had been located. ORIGINAL: Daytona Beach police said on Sunday officers had begun searching for a missing 12-year-old girl, according to the department’s social media. Nevaeh Conrey was last seen Saturday at an...
Indiana officials continue search for missing 26-year-old man

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Indiana officials have asked for the public’s help in tracking down missing 26-year-old man. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department said Robert Eaton Jr. was last seen on Feb. 20 at Ceaser’s Casino in Elizabeth, Ind. Eaton was last seen wearing blue jeans, a...
Decomposing bodies of mother and twins found dead in car in Florida

Florida police are investigating the deaths of a mother and her 3-year-old twins, after their bodies were found decomposing inside a Cadillac on Friday.Officers arrived to the Manatee Cove apartment complex in the city of Mebourne on Sunday night, after a 911 caller reported a suspicious vehicle with a “really bad stench” coming from inside.“The windows are all fogged. They said there’s like a really bad stench coming out of it,” the caller said, according to WFTV. “But, you can’t see into the car because the windows are so fogged.”Police identified those inside as Andrea Langhorst, 35, and her twins...
Florida bridgetender, 43, who raised a drawbridge before 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle could reach the other side is charged with manslaughter

A Florida bridgetender has been charged with manslaughter after allegedly raising a drawbridge connecting Palm Beach to Florida before a 79-year-old grandmother walking her bicycle reached the other side. West Palm Beach police arrested Artissua Lafay Paulk 43, at her home on Thursday in connection to the death of Carol...
14-year-old arrested in connection with fatal Ocala shooting, police say

OCALA, Fla. – A 14-year-old boy was arrested after he was accused of being an accomplice in the fatal shooting of a man outside an Ocala food store last Friday, police announced Monday. Police said Cedrick Bowie faces a murder charge in connection with the killing of 23-year-old Jacorie...
Body found in front yard of Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a homicide after a body was found by officers responding to a shots-fired call late Sunday night. Crime Scene Investigation teams were on the scene Monday where the body was located on Canal Street. Police first got the call about shots fired...
Workers heard on viral video discussing teen’s fatal fall from Orlando thrill ride

ORLANDO, Fla. – Workers at ICON Park can be heard in a viral video discussing safety measures after a teen fell to his death late Thursday from an Orlando thrill ride. The video, which News 6 and ClickOrlando.com will not show due to its graphic nature, was shared on social media shortly after the teen — identified by Sheriff John Mina as 14-year-old Tyre Sampson of Missouri — fell from the Orlando Free Fall, billed as the world’s tallest free-standing drop tower.
Man tried to save girlfriend after freak wave sent her overboard in Florida boating accident

A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman who died Saturday in a boating accident while vacationing in Florida is being mourned by friends and family in her small town community of Nashua.Lindsey Partridge and her boyfriend Jacob Smith, 24, had taken a small boat out for the afternoon but conditions in the Atlantic proved too dicey for the pair to navigate as she was soon swept into the water by a wave. Mr Smith, who was left uninjured from the accident, tried to save his partner after she’d gone overboard, local news outlet BocaNewsNow reported. “He turned the boat around and couldn’t...
Alligator killed after it was filmed trying to bite woman’s paddleboard in Florida

An alligator caught on video intimidating a paddleboarder in Florida has been killed after authorities determined it posed a possible threat to humans. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the alligator was caught on 22 February and removed from the Silver Springs State Park, where paddleboarder Vicky Baker, 60, had a scary encounter with the 11-foot, 10-inch gator in September of last year. The alligator was shot in the head, according to Fresh Take Florida, and its body, hide, and meat were processed, state officials said. The action was greenlit following the release of video and...
