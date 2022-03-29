ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Trios Matches And More Announced For AEW Dark

By Marc Middleton
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEight matches have been announced for tonight’s AEW Dark episode. Tonight’s Dark will feature three Trios matches, two featuring members of The Dark Order. The AEW women’s division will be represented by Tay...

WWE Stars Pulled From RAW, What Happened After RAW

Alpha Academy were pulled from tonight’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW for an unknown reason. WWE originally announced Otis and Chad Gable vs. The Street Profits for RAW during last Friday’s SmackDown episode. The match was still advertised all throughout today, but the match announcement was removed from the WWE website some time tonight.
Bret Hart Comments On Steve Austin’s Impending WWE WrestleMania Return

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart was asked about Stone Cold Steve Austin’s return to the WWE ring for the KO Show at Night One of WrestleMania 38. It’s a move that Hart is excited about, and thinks it’s a courageous step for...
AEW Reportedly Interested In Former WWE Superstars

Toni Storm is rumored to be signing with AEW soon. AEW officials reportedly have significant interest in signing Storm, according to Fightful Select. The interest is so strong that several talents outright expect Storm to join the company sooner than later. There were numerous AEW wrestlers who have been pushing for Storm to be signed.
WWE Monday Night RAW Results – WrestleMania Go-Home Episode, The Bloodline And Brock Lesnar, More

Welcome to our WrestlingINC.com Live WWE RAW Viewing Party. Tonight’s show comes from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA. – The WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW opens live on the USA Network as Jimmy Smith welcomes us to the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He’s joined at ringside by Byron Saxton, Corey Graves and SmackDown’s Michael Cole.
Jake Roberts Gives His Thoughts On The Goldust Character

In the latest episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Jake Roberts and DDP, Diamond Dallas Page, focused on the Rhodes wrestling family. In particular, they talked about Goldust, the WWE character portrayed by current AEW star Dustin Rhodes, one that Jake Roberts is a big fan of. “I love...
Booker T Is Open To One-On-One Match With AEW Star

During the latest episode of his Hall Of Fame Podcast Booker T called out AEW’s Dax Harwood. The FTR star had spoken about him on social media, with rumors of them facing Harlem Heat surfacing. The WWE legend took the time to respond to Harwood, making it clear he will slap him.
Backstage Update On Tony Khan – MJF “Heated Discussion”

As noted, AEW President Tony Khan reportedly had “a heated discussion” with MJF over the weekend. According to Fightful Select, Khan took issue with MJF openly discussing his AEW contract status and interest from WWE, on the Ariel Helwani Show, without notifying AEW’s PR team. MJF’s comments...
The Undertaker Comments On Scott Hall’s Passing

The Undertaker recently spoke with SHAK Wrestling where he reflected on the recent passing of Scott Hall who, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 63. ‘Taker praised the work that Hall put in, while also stating that he’s another example of someone being lost too young. “Man, one...
WWE Reportedly Bringing Shane McMahon To WrestleMania 38

Shane McMahon is reportedly headed to WrestleMania 38 Week. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is bringing McMahon in to Texas for WrestleMania 38 this weekend. There’s no word on if McMahon will actually appear at the pay-per-view, but word is that he will be in town for the entire weekend.
Erick Redbeard Comments On Potentially Leading The Dark Order

The bond between Erick Redbeard and the late Brodie Lee (known as Luke Harper in WWE) began to form more than a decade ago when both men were both in WWE’s developmental system. Redbeard recalled they made their debuts as part of the Wyatt Family on NXT within weeks...
Tony Khan Reportedly Has “Heated Discussion” With Top AEW Star

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan reportedly had a heated discussion with MJF over the weekend. We noted last week how MJF spoke with Ariel Helwani to discuss interest from WWE, his AEW contract status, Cody Rhodes’ departure, his relationship with WWE executive Bruce Prichard, and other topics. Now Fightful Select reports that Khan took issue with the interview being set up without notifying AEW’s PR team.
WInc Daily: AEW Has Interest In Toni Storm, Shane McMahon WWE WrestleMania Bound?

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at 5 pm EST on our YouTube and social channels!
Ronda Rousey Describes Why Creative Plans Change In WWE

On a Facebook live stream, WWE star Ronda Rousey talked about some of the ins and outs of the WWE creative process. When asked if things are set in stone in WWE, Rousey said that was not true and pointed out that things are very fluid when it comes to the creative process.
Becky Lynch Reveals New Look After Hair Cut On RAW

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch has revealed a new hairstyle just days before WrestleMania 38. As noted, Monday’s WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of WWE RAW featured an angle where Lynch tried to cut Bianca Belair’s braid off with a pair of scissors. This back-fired and Belair snipped some of Lynch’s hair, and left her seething in the middle of the ring.
WWE To Begin Airing Premium Live Events At Dave & Buster’s

WWE Premium Live Events will air in Dave & Buster’s locations nationwide beginning this weekend with WrestleMania 38. WWE and Joe Hand Promotions announced a new partnership today, which will see all WWE Premium Live Events air nationwide at Dave & Buster’s locations. The partnership begins this weekend with WrestleMania Saturday and WrestleMania Sunday.
Bobby Lashley To Make Ring Return At WrestleMania 38

Omos vs. Bobby Lashley is now set for WrestleMania 38. Lashley has been out of action since the WWE Elimination Chamber in February, where he lost the WWE Title to current champion Brock Lesnar after being pulled from the Chamber match due to a legitimate injury suffered the month before in the Royal Rumble title win over Lesnar. Lashley reportedly did not need to undergo surgery for the shoulder injury, but he is returning ahead of schedule as there was talk of the veteran Superstar being on the shelf for around 4 months.
Fox Reportedly Wanted TV Rights To Raw Instead Of Smackdown

Fox originally wanted to purchase the rights to Monday Night Raw when they got involved with WWE, according to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio. The situation was described as unique because WWE had multiple bidders at the time. The original Fox deal was for Raw but USA had the rights to match any offer, which they did, leading to Fox turning their attention to the blue brand.
Lana Blasts Her Time In WWE’s “Toxic Environment”

Former WWE Superstar Lana has taken to social media to thank fans for their birthday wishes while also being brutally honest about her time with WWE. In a lengthy Instagram post, Lana claimed that she was brain-washed from working in WWE’s toxic environment and ended up with no confidence left.
Backstage Update On Tyson Kidd’s WWE Status

It looks like veteran talent Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) is back to work in his role as a WWE Producer. We noted back in early February how Kidd had taken some time off. He usually works with the WWE women’s division, but Fit Finlay, who has been working behind-the-scenes in WWE NXT for the past year, was brought to the 2022 Royal Rumble event to produce the Women’s Rumble as Kidd hadn’t produced any matches in the weeks leading up to The Rumble. The report on Kidd from February noted that the reason for Kidd’s absence was actually tied to the Royal Rumble, but he was still employed by WWE as a producer, and no other details were provided. Another report noted that there had been rumblings within WWE that said Kidd was quitting the company, but that was chalked up to miscommunication. There was also talk of Kidd being frustrated with the company and unhappy with how things were going, but WWE sources quickly dismissed those rumors.
