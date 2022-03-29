Works of art have stories that begin when the artist's work ends
By Haben Kelati
Houston Chronicle
1 day ago
When a painting sparks your interest during a museum visit and you're reading the label about the artist, are you thinking about each person who owned the work before it ended up there? There are people whose job is thinking about this question. This work is known as provenance...
Beneath some of Picasso's iconic paintings, researchers are finding new details about hidden portraits and compositions. Why it matters: The discoveries, being presented in a new exhibition, offer clues about the artist's materials and process early in his career — and how to better conserve his work. "The technical...
An exhibition inspired by the vandalism of five paintings while they were being displayed has opened at the National Gallery, in an attempt to explore how trauma can manifest itself in people’s response to museum and gallery collections. If you prick us, do we not bleed? has been put...
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — ArtCrawl Harlem’s “Fire and Soul” exhibit, “We’re Still Here,” sends a statement. In a world that’s dim and uncertain, the soul and resilience of Harlem and its people burn bright. Saundra Heath, co-founder of the Heath Gallery located in the Mount Morris Park neighborhood of Harlem, is co-curator of the event. […]
Featuring Cindy Sherman, Marilyn Minter and many more. Her Clique founder Izabela Depczyk has assembled a list of acclaimed women artists who are auctioning off work in aid of Ukraine. The fundraiser is aptly titled ARTISTS FOR UKRAINE and will feature over 30 works by a group of renowned, female-identifying...
Also headed beyond Earth’s orbit is Kennedy’s ‘Wetlands.’. Kennedy’s egg-tempera works ‘Circus Summer’ and ‘Wetlands,’ have been selected for inclusion in the Lunar Codex, a project that is sending art from all over the globe to the moon. During the lockdown of...
Mira Calix, the United Kingdom–based sound artist and experimental musician signed to Warp, has died, the label announced. “Mira was not only a hugely talented artist and composer, she was also a beautiful, caring human who touched the lives of everyone who had the honour of working with her,” the label posted in a note on social media. “She pushed the boundaries between electronic music, classical music and art in a truly unique way.”
Click here to read the full article. In the 1970s and early 1980s, artist Colette Lumiere (the last of a number of names the French-born artist adopted in the course of her career) created, performed in, and eventually fully inhabited spaces cocooned in ruched, draped, and pleated fabric. Her best-known endeavor, the transformation of her downtown New York loft into an artwork titled Living Environment (1972–1983), was recently re-created for an exhibition at Company Gallery in New York.
Living Environment began organically. “I saw someone had a parachute in their house,” Lumiere remembers, “and I thought, ‘I really like that fabric.’...
The glyphs of an ancient frieze found in Oaxaca have been analyzed by archeologists from Mexico's National Institute of Anthropology and History, providing considerable insight into the cultural standards of the Zapotec and Mixtec cultures. The limestone and stucco frieze was found in 2018 in the Atzompa zone of the...
Offered at Christie’s 20th-century art evening sale later this May. The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City is officially selling Pablo Picasso‘s Tête de femme (Fernande). The piece, which is the first Cubist sculpture by the artist, is expected to be priced in the region of $30 million USD.
Click here to read the full article. The British Museum in London said on Friday evening that it would remove the Sackler name from its galleries.
The decision follows similar decisions at a number of institutions, including the Metropolitan Museum of Art, the Serpentine Galleries, and Tate Modern.
The news was announced via a joint statement issued by the museum and the Raymond and Beverly Sackler Foundation. Raymond and Beverly Sackler supported the museum for over 20 years, providing funding “between the 1990s and 2013,” according to the statement.
Their funding went toward the creation of galleries, educational facilities, and research areas at...
Click here to read the full article. On Wednesday, Sotheby’s staged its first sale dedicated to Surrealist art. Held at the house’s Paris headquarters, the sale was a success, bringing in €33 million ($36.7 million) with premium, across 23 lots. The auction saw a near-perfect sell-through rate, with only one lot unsold, and achieved a total hammer price of €27.1 million ($30.1 million), narrowly surpassing its €26.3 million ($29.2 million).
The sale comes as a new level of attention is paid to Surrealism, which will be one of the primary focuses of the 2022 Venice Biennale, scheduled to take place this...
Click here to read the full article. In what may become one of the most expensive works of contemporary art ever to be sold at auction, a sixty-year-old portrait of Marilyn Monroe by Andy Warhol will be sold at Christie’s this May. Coming to a 20th-century art evening sale in New York with an estimate upon request, Shot Sage Blue Marilyn (1964) is expected to fetch a sum around $200 million. If it reaches expectations, the sale could nearly double Warhol’s current record of $105.4 million, set when his 1963 canvas Silver Car Crash (Double Disaster) sold at Sotheby’s in...
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. — Making history this International Women's History Month is Michelle Drummond. The Delray Beach artist originally from Jamaica has become the first Black female artist to install a solo permanent piece of artwork through the city's public art program. Follow us on social: Facebook | Twitter...
An artist went viral on TikTok after alleging that Disney plagiarized a sculpture he made and sold it as commemorative merchandise. Andrew Martin — a professional artist who operates on TikTok under the handle @monstercaesarstudios — uploaded several videos to back up his claims. His first video on...
The Headlines
THE CITY OF LIGHT. Just two months after it was announced, Art Basel’s Paris fair in October is coming into focus. The firm said today that the event will be called Paris+, par Art Basel (Paris+, by Art Basel), Maximilíano Durón reports in ARTnews, and it named three leaders: Clément Delépine (as its director), Virginie Aubert (general manager), and Maxime Hourdequin (deputy director). Delépine, the artistic director of the Galerie Mitterrand in the capital city, has worked as co-director of the Paris Internationale, a satellite fair of FIAC, whose October slot at the Grand Palais was awarded to Basel in January in a major...
NEW BRITAIN – A renowned local artist will have their work featured at City Hall Wednesday in an open reception hosted by the New Britain Commission on the Arts. The reception will celebrate a collection of New Britain centric artwork by Dr. John Fitzsimmons, who has since passed. The event will take place at 5:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers, which is on the second floor at City Hall, located at 27 West Main St. The reception is free to the public and there will be no formal program. Attendees are welcomed to light fare and drinks will be served outside of the Mayor’s office.
Paper art is definitely becoming more appealing these days. In recent months, we showed you some of the most interesting paper creations shared by different artists. And no, we’re not stopping anytime soon. Using paper as the primary medium proves the innate creativity of a person. One doesn’t have...
Work has begun to fully restore Saltdean Lido in East Sussex. The latest renovation will cost £7.5m, with the money coming from the National Lottery, Historic England, the local council and community fundraisers. The Lido's main pool was reopened in 2017, after the structure was saved from demolition. The...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Beautiful images of the Queen City were captured and put on display for a special night as artists were honored by a local organization. The Meridian Architectural Trust held a reception for winners of its photo contest Saturday night. Artists’ work covered the walls at Revere Photography as people roamed the room with images of Meridian on display.
