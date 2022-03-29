ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

The family of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion remain optimistic she's still alive after suspect's arrest

By Ashley Collman
Insider
Insider
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RqaCU_0etBVVrb00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IeAE_0etBVVrb00
Naomi Irion.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office

  • The family of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion remain optimistic that she's still alive.
  • A suspect was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping Naomi on Friday.
  • Troy Driver, 41, is set to appear in court at noon on Wednesday.

The family of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion remain optimistic that she's still alive, after a suspect was arrested over the weekend in connection to her disappearance.

"We're hopeful and we have faith that she's still out there and we're going to bring her home," Naomi's older brother, Casey Valley, told Insider on Tuesday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LdiEq_0etBVVrb00
Troy Driver.

Lyon County Sheriff's Office via AP

On Friday, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced that 41-year-old Troy Driver had been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping Naomi, but said they had yet to locate the young woman. Driver is expected to appear in court on Wednesday at noon local time.

The 18-year-old was abducted from the parking lot of a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada, on March 12, while waiting for a shuttle to her job at a Panasonic factory.

Surveillance video showed a man in a gray hoodie approaching the vehicle and saying or doing something to make Naomi move over and let him in, before he drove off.

Sources told KOLOTV that one of Driver's neighbors turned him in after spotting his pickup truck, which police have been looking for in connection to Naomi's disappearance.

Driver has a criminal history including a prior conviction connected to a 1997 murder, according to reports from the Ukiah Daily Journal, which were viewed by My News 4 .

According to My News 4, Driver was 17 years old when he helped dispose of the body of a meth dealer that his girlfriend shot and killed. He pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact and several other charges related to robberies of gas stations and a hardware store, the Ukiah Daily Journal reported, according to My News 4.

Valley said there's "no indication" that his sister had any connection to Driver.

Because of Driver's criminal history, Valley doesn't believe he'll be cooperative with investigators.

"We're not counting on this guy talking so we need people to come forward," Valley said. "This guy's a hardened criminal, he knows how to navigate the criminal side of the legal system. Unless there's a deal to be made ... there's no guarantee that he's going to lead us to Naomi."

"The investigation is very much alive," Valley added. "Anybody who knows him needs to talk to law enforcement and anybody who has seen him in the last two weeks needs to get in contact. Anyone who might know what's he been up to needs to call Secret Witness Nevada."

The FBI recently announced a $10,000 reward for information on the location of Irion, which is separate from another unspecified reward being offered by Secret Witness Nevada .

Valley said there's "no indication" that his sister had any connection to Driver.

A public information officer for the Lyon County Sheriff's Office did not answer Insider's call for an update on the case Tuesday morning.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 0

Insider
Insider

344K+

Followers

24K+

Posts

158M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Body of missing 26-year-old hiker Kerina Blue is found on California trail after huge search

The body of a woman who vanished during a hiking trip in California has been found after an extensive two-day search. Kerina Blue, 26, a resident of Sacramento, was reported missing to local police by her parents on 12 March.Her last known location was along the Green Valley Trail in Atla on Friday afternoon, authorities said. The Sacramento police department said she was “at-risk” because of medical conditions.Blue’s sister, who goes on Instagram by the handle @MoleculeMachine, posted her pictures on Friday urging anyone who has seen her to contact the family. According to authorities, the terrain of the trail...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Family of abducted teen Naomi Irion say they are banking on her spirit: ‘She made it then, she can make it now’

Naomi Irion’s family refers to her as the “miracle birth.”When her mother was pregnant in Houston with the now-18-year-old, there was “no amniotic fluid” for weeks before she delivered, Ms Irion’s big brother, Casey Valley, tells The Independent.“ We were all expecting the worst,” says Mr Valley, who was 14 at the time and, along with family and doctors, concerned about the newborn’s respiratory and urinary systems. “She pulled through at the last minute ... the first thing she did was pee and cry” - a welcome sign for those vital organ systems.“She made it then, and she can make...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Fernley, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Fernley, NV
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Fbi#Lyon County Sheriff#Ap#Kolotv#Driver
YourCentralValley.com

8-year-old found in Merced home is missing girl, coroner says

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The eight-year-old girl found dead in a Merced home on Friday has been identified as Sophia Mason, the same girl who was reported missing by officials the same day, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Coroner. Officers with Merced Police Department say they were contacted by officers with Hayward Police Department […]
MERCED, CA
The Independent

Body parts of missing woman found in bags at country park after man charged with murder

The body parts of a missing woman have been found inside bags at a country park three months after she disappeared.Detectives launched a murder enquiry after Ilona Golabek, 27, vanished from her home in Boston, Lincolnshire, on 9 November.Kamil Ranoszek, 40, was arrested two weeks later and charged with murder. He is currently awaiting trial at Lincoln Crown Court.Lincolnshire Police have now revealed suspected human remains were discovered at Witham Way Country Park in the town on 19 February.Officers attended and recovered bones which were later confirmed to be human while specialist teams found other body parts in three other...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Panasonic
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
The Independent

Two teens arrested for kidnapping baby after allegedly duping mother into helping them

Two teenage girls were arrested in connection with the abduction of a baby in Milwaukee that prompted an Amber Alert to be issued early Wednesday morning, WISN 12 reported.Schatina Cureton told the news outlet that she awoke just before 3am on Wednesday morning, only to discover that she was stumbling into every mother’s worst nightmare: her 3-month-old son wasn’t there.After calling police to alert them about her missing child, an Amber Alert for Anthony L. Crudup Jr, Ms Curton’s son, was issued at 7:15 am, just a few hours after she made the terrible discovery.The teen girls, 14 and 16,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Fox 19

Body found in West Chester pond identified as missing man

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A body found in a pond Saturday evening in West Chester has been identified as missing man 31-year-old Alexander Enslen, according to the Butler County Coroner’s Office. Police said his body was found in a pond on Fountains Boulevard. Enslen was last seen in...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
ABC4

Woman caught with ‘slightly obstructed’ windshield in Utah County

UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Troopers stopped a woman who was driving a car with a “slightly-obstructed” view on Monday. The Utah County Sheriff’s Office stopped a driver who was spotted with a coat of snow still covering the majority of her windshield. Troopers say the suspect is a 23-year-old woman, but her identity has […]
UTAH COUNTY, UT
Insider

Insider

344K+
Followers
24K+
Post
158M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy