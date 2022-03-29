The family of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion remain optimistic she's still alive after suspect's arrest

Naomi Irion. Lyon County Sheriff's Office

The family of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion remain optimistic that she's still alive.

A suspect was arrested on suspicion of kidnapping Naomi on Friday.

Troy Driver, 41, is set to appear in court at noon on Wednesday.

"We're hopeful and we have faith that she's still out there and we're going to bring her home," Naomi's older brother, Casey Valley, told Insider on Tuesday.

Troy Driver. Lyon County Sheriff's Office via AP

On Friday, the Lyon County Sheriff's Office announced that 41-year-old Troy Driver had been arrested on suspicion of kidnapping Naomi, but said they had yet to locate the young woman. Driver is expected to appear in court on Wednesday at noon local time.

The 18-year-old was abducted from the parking lot of a Walmart in Fernley, Nevada, on March 12, while waiting for a shuttle to her job at a Panasonic factory.

Surveillance video showed a man in a gray hoodie approaching the vehicle and saying or doing something to make Naomi move over and let him in, before he drove off.

Sources told KOLOTV that one of Driver's neighbors turned him in after spotting his pickup truck, which police have been looking for in connection to Naomi's disappearance.

Driver has a criminal history including a prior conviction connected to a 1997 murder, according to reports from the Ukiah Daily Journal, which were viewed by My News 4 .

According to My News 4, Driver was 17 years old when he helped dispose of the body of a meth dealer that his girlfriend shot and killed. He pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after the fact and several other charges related to robberies of gas stations and a hardware store, the Ukiah Daily Journal reported, according to My News 4.

Valley said there's "no indication" that his sister had any connection to Driver.

Because of Driver's criminal history, Valley doesn't believe he'll be cooperative with investigators.

"We're not counting on this guy talking so we need people to come forward," Valley said. "This guy's a hardened criminal, he knows how to navigate the criminal side of the legal system. Unless there's a deal to be made ... there's no guarantee that he's going to lead us to Naomi."

"The investigation is very much alive," Valley added. "Anybody who knows him needs to talk to law enforcement and anybody who has seen him in the last two weeks needs to get in contact. Anyone who might know what's he been up to needs to call Secret Witness Nevada."

The FBI recently announced a $10,000 reward for information on the location of Irion, which is separate from another unspecified reward being offered by Secret Witness Nevada .

A public information officer for the Lyon County Sheriff's Office did not answer Insider's call for an update on the case Tuesday morning.