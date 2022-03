A 32-year-old woman in Kentucky was sentenced to more than three decades behind bars for beating her toddler son to death in 2019. A state judge on Tuesday handed down a prison sentence of 35 years to Stacey Schuchart for killing 17-month-old Sean Buttery Jr., who was so battered that the coroner said his injuries were akin to having been in a “serious car accident.”

CAMPBELL COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO