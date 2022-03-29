ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

2022 NFL draft: Carson Strong scouting report

By Natalie Miller
 2 days ago
The Offensive Player of the Year in the Mountain West Conference, Nevada’s Carson Strong is hoping his college accolades translate well to the next level as he enters an intriguing quarterback mix in the 2022 NFL draft.

Here is everything you need to know about Wolf Pack’s gunslinger:

Vitals

Height: 6-3

Weight: 226

Class: Redshirt Junior

Strengths

The most obvious thing that pops up right away on tape is Strong’s rocket arm, which allows him to make a wide variety of throws all over the field. A true “Air Raid” quarterback, Strong was adept at sitting back in the pocket and launching the ball with velocity and impressive accuracy.

Not only does Strong posses the ability to laser the football at multiple levels, he’s also able to deliver layered passes in the short and intermediate areas of the field, showing a good understanding of touch and accuracy instead of knuckle-balling on shorter throws.

Strong’s accuracy is stellar, as well. He completed more than 70 percent of his passes in each of the last two seasons. His deep balls were impressive and routinely on target in tight spaces, while is shorter throws were placed to perfection. When he was kept clean in the pocket, he was downright unstoppable at times.

Weaknesses

Unfortunately, surgeries due to past injuries on his right knee seem to have taken away Strong’s already limited mobility. This is a major problem on tape, as he has absolutely zero recourse to pressure, as he simply cannot avoid it. He didn’t show great pocket presence as it relates to that pressure either, sometimes obliviously stepping into it. This is obviously a major concern when projecting his potential success at the next level.

Strong also has a tendency to stare down receivers, trusting his arm to make whatever throw necessary instead of going through his reads on a consistent basis. This got him into trouble both in turnovers and holding the football too long, which lead to more sacks (36 in 2021) and turnovers as defenders locked onto his eyes.

Projection

Strong has all the arm talent in the world, but not enough mobility or discipline to be viewed as a long-term solution at the quarterback position. He will still be seen as a high-upside backup who could carve out a starting role with enough coaching and a good offensive line. Because the position is so important, he should still hear his name called sometime on Day 2.

