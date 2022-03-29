ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Three regions have highest number of Covid-19 patients for over a year

By The Newsroom
 1 day ago
A third region of England is reporting the highest number of people in hospital with Covid-19 for more than a year.

Eastern England has joined the South East and South West in recording patient levels last seen in February 2021, passing the peaks reached in the previous surge of infections at the start of 2022.

A total of 1,739 people with Covid-19 were in hospital in eastern England on March 29, the highest since February 17 last year, according to PA news agency analysis of NHS England data.

The South East has 2,199 patients, also the highest total since February 17 2021, while the South West England has 1,662, the highest since February 3 2021.

In all three regions around half of people in hospital with Covid-19 are being treated primarily for something other than coronavirus.

But the rise in patients testing positive – up 23% week-on-week in the South West, 12% in the South East and 9% in eastern England – is further evidence of the growing prevalence of the virus across the country.

All patients who test positive for Covid-19 need to be treated separately from those who do not have the virus, regardless of whether they are in hospital primarily for Covid, adding to pressures facing the NHS.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The total number of people in hospital with Covid-19 in England currently stands at 15,411, up 18% week-on-week and the highest since January 19 this year.

In Scotland, patient levels have hit a new pandemic record, with 2,383 recorded on Monday.

Across the UK as a whole, 19,118 people with Covid were in hospital on March 28, up 17% week-on-week.

This is only just below the recent UK peak of 20,050 on January 10.

But it is well below the all-time UK record of 39,256, reached during the second wave of the virus on January 18 2021.

The Midlands looks like being the next region to pass its January 2022 peak, with 2,766 Covid patients on March 29 – close to the 3,155 reached on January 11.

(PA Graphics) (PA Graphics)

The rise in patient numbers is a result of the current surge in infections across most of the UK, driven by the Omicron BA.2 variant.

Figures published on Friday by the Office for National Statistics showed that infections in England are close to record levels, while Scotland and Wales have reached an all-time high.

Across the UK as a whole, 4.26 million people were likely to have had coronavirus in the week ending March 19 – just short of the 4.30 million in the first week of 2022, which was the highest total since estimates began.

Related
newschain

Javid says people must learn to live with Covid as free testing ends

The Health Secretary has insisted people must “learn to live with Covid” as campaigners criticised the end of free testing for millions of people in England. Sajid Javid told reporters it was right to “focus resources” on those people who still most needed testing, including some hospital patients and those at a high risk of severe Covid.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Scotland to lift most remaining coronavirus restrictions

Scotland will lift most of its remaining COVID-19 restrictions next week, but face masks will continue to be required on public transport while infection levels are high, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Tuesday. "Given the current spike in case numbers, we consider it prudent to retain this requirement in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Urgent warning over deadly disease spreading across Australia at an alarming rate with three already in hospital - and children should be especially cautious

Three Victorians are in hospital suffering from Japanese encephalitis after the virus was detected in animals in the state's north. Victorian health officials issued a warning about the virus - and warned children should be especially cautious - when evidence of the strain was found in pigs in Echuca, near the NSW border.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Aspirin may improve three-month survival for patients critically ill with COVID-19

Antiplatelet drugs such as aspirin have little effect on the need for life support in COVID-19, but they may improve survival in the following months. People who become seriously ill with COVID-19 are at risk of developing blood clots that can block their blood vessels and lead to potentially fatal organ damage. Researchers want to know if this process could be prevented by treating patients with blood-thinning antiplatelet drugs.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

People urged not to dismiss coughs and fever as Covid amid rise in TB cases

People are being urged not to dismiss a cough as Covid after figures showed a rise in tuberculosis (TB) cases.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) said the decline in TB up to 2019 appears to have reversed, with cases increasing by 2.4% in England – from 4,615 in 2018 to 4,725 in 2019.While TB cases fell in 2020, most likely due to people staying away from the NHS during the pandemic, suggestions are that infections rose by more than 7% in 2021.Anyone with a cough, particularly those in groups at a higher risk of catching TB, are being urged not...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
WORLD
The Weather Channel

While COVID-19 is Less Deadly than Flu in the UK, Another Variant Could Change This: Infectious Diseases Expert

COVID-19 now could be less deadly than flu in the UK, infectious diseases expert Professor Paul Hunter said, although he warned another variant could still change this. According to the Daily Mail, government figures indicate the virus had a mortality rate of around 0.2% before the ultra-transmissible strain erupted onto the scene.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

UK COVID-19 hospitalizations, cases increase: What it means for the US

U.S. officials are closely monitoring COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in the United Kingdom — which have continued to rise over the last few weeks — and are considering what it could mean for the U.S. Seven things to know:. 1. U.K. COVID-19 cases have jumped 36.8 percent in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
foodsafetynews.com

Company recalls oysters linked to outbreak of norovirus; dozens affected

Stellar Bay Shellfish is recalling some of its branded oysters because of a link to an outbreak of norovirus inventions in Canada. Officials with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency report that the company is unclear on where the oysters were distributed, but is sure they went to British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. They may have been distributed and sold nationwide.
AGRICULTURE
Community Policy