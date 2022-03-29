ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County man enters plea in 2018 beating death of Wausau man

By Karen Madden, Wausau Daily Herald
WAUSAU – A Florence County man pleaded no contest Monday in the 2018 beating death of a 77-year-old Wausau man.

Marathon County Circuit Judge Gregory Strasser convicted Lee A. Franck, 60, of Niagara, of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of Lyle Leith. Strasser also scheduled a sentencing hearing for April 8.

In a criminal complaint, prosecutors accused Franck of showing up at Leith's house in the 1000 block of Kickbusch Street, and hitting him in the head multiple times with a metal pipe until he was dead, sometime between 7:30 and 8 p.m. Feb. 19, 2018. They also accused Franck of returning early the next morning to clean the scene with bleach and other items surveillance video showed him buying at Walmart in Rib Mountain.

When officers found Leith's body in his garage, they noticed a heavy chemical smell and that his clothes appeared to have been bleached, according to court documents. Outside the garage, they found a blood imprint in the snow of what appeared to have been the murder weapon, a long, thin instrument the killer dropped and then picked up.

Leith's daughter found him the morning of Feb. 20, 2018, in his garage. Franck previously threatened Leith and his daughter, saying "You will all pay," prosecutors alleged in the complaint.

Police searched Franck's Niagara home, where they said they found a metal pipe, which they think someone used to kill Leith, in a recently used fire pit, according to the complaint. Wisconsin Crime Lab technicians found blood near the driver's door handle of Franck's vehicle, and testing showed it was a mixture from Franck and Leith.

Franck, who has been in the Marathon County Jail since February 2018 in lieu of $750,000 bail, faces 20 years to life in prison.

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com . Follow her on Twitter at @KMadden715, Instagram at @kmadden715 or Facebook at facebook.com/karen.madden.33 .

