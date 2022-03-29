The Downward Trend Continues

If you’ve been shocked at the gas pumps lately, you’re not alone. Prices have been soaring nationwide — costing more than ever — and American families are struggling to keep up with this nearly guaranteed aspect of their lives. While there have been some bills debated in the halls of the Capitol Building, including a bill that would send people money monthly whenever gas is more than an average of $4 a gallon nationally, those are probably far from passing. But if you live in California, there actually may be relief on the way in the form of a $400 gas tax credit.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO