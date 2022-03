Danica Patrick and her boyfriend of nearly one year, Carter Comstock, have gone their separate ways, the former NASCAR driver tells PEOPLE. "We were together for a while, and unfortunately it didn't work, but it doesn't mean that it wasn't a really fun time and we didn't do a lot of really amazing things," Patrick, 39, shares of her split, which she says happened a few months ago.

