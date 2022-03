AUBURN, Wash. — A man who was stabbed inside a Walmart Supercenter in Washington state was seriously hurt, and police said his attacker was a co-worker. Auburn police told KIRO that a 26-year-old man and a 31-year-old man got into a fight inside the store at around 4:45 a.m. Police said the younger man stabbed the older man four to six times, and the victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

AUBURN, WA ・ 11 MINUTES AGO